idol of Palmeiras, Leo v ‘light favoritism’ of Atltico in Libertadores

Emerson Leo coached Atltico on three occasions (image from the 2009 ticket) (Photo: Jorge Gontijo/EM/DA Press)

dolo and multi-champion for Palmeiras, former goalkeeper and coach Emerson Leo sees a ‘light favoritism’ by Atltico against the São Paulo club in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da America. This Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, the teams measure strength for a spot in the big decision of the continental tournament in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte – after tying in the first leg at 0-0.

, Leo, who had three spells as coach at Atltico, said he believed in another very balanced confrontation. The former player believes that neither team wants to take risks in the duel.

“I don’t like to score. I think Atltico has a slight favoritism, and light favoritism doesn’t allow for a rout – sometimes it even happens, but it doesn’t allow for the risk that nobody wants to take. Especially in the opening game,” Leo analyzed.

Leo sees that the factor house is the main responsible for this ‘mild favoritism’ of athletics. The former goalkeeper joked: ‘You sleep better at home’.

“The problem is this: two big teams, with individually capable players, it’s hard for you to claim favoritism. I would say favoritism will go down to the local factor. You sleep better at home, and the visitor is not so comfortable,” he joked.

, Emerson Leo ensured that ‘respect’ prevails between the two clubs – especially for the equality in the first duel. “A very great respect. Worse than respect for each other is respect for the first result, where a goal can define the situation,” he said.

Finally, the former athlete and former commander evaluated the moments of the two teams. “If we look at the Brazilian Championship table, the moment is well defined: one has maintained a high regularity and the other has lost a little in recent weeks through results. That’s why Galo is ahead,” he said.

Stories with both clubs



Leo during his first spell at Atltico, in 1997 (Photo: Paulo Filgueras/EM Archive)

Emerson Leo a great idol of Palmeiras. As a goalkeeper, he defended Verdo on two occasions – between 1968 and 1978 and, later, between 1984 and 1986. With the club from São Paulo, the former shirt 1 was three-time state champion, two-time Brazilian champion and two-time champion of the extinct Trofu Ramn de Carranza.

As a coach, Leo was successful in his first spell at Atltico, in 1997. That year, he won the Copa Conmebol and the Copa Centenrio de Belo Horizonte with the club from Minas Gerais. He returned to command Galo in 2007 and 2009, but he did not repeat the good results of his first job.

