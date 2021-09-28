If Pacheco puts income tax reform in the drawer, he’s not worried about Bolsa Família, says Guedes

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said on Monday that if the reform of the Income tax is not based on Senate the President of the House will give a signal that he is not concerned about the Bolsa Família.

After meeting with the rapporteur in the Senate of the proposal, senator Angelo Coronel (PSD-BA), the minister again stressed that the reform is crucial to finance the expansion of the income transfer program.

The text stipulates the taxation of dividends as a source of funds for the Brazil Aid.

“The IR as a source of funds and the PEC of precatório as a fiscal space is the key to making Bolsa Família stronger,” he told reporters.

“If (the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco) putting it in the drawer is actually telling the Brazilian people that they are not worried about Bolsa Família”, added the minister.

The senator, in turn, said that he will now hear from business segments affected by the reform who seek him out, and then discuss with the economic team the preparation of a “palatable” report.

“Report will be presented,” he said, when asked about the prospect of voting on the project this year.

“As for the question of voting, it will depend on the president’s decisions”, he added.