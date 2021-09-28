In a rare photo, Mouse appears with grandson Noah, who has hydrocephalus

posted on 9/27/2021 3:47 PM / updated on 9/27/2021 3:48 PM



(credit: Mouse/Instagram/Reproduction)

The presenter Ratinho drew attention on social media after appearing in a rare photo with his grandson, Noah, son of Gabriel Massa. The publication, which already has more than 70 thousand likes, also received a series of comments from fans and friends showing their faces to the family.

Mouse’s grandson was born with hydrocephalus. In the publication’s caption, he spoke about his love for his grandson: “With my son Gabriel and our great love, my grandson Noah.” In addition to the youngest, aged three, Ratinho is also the grandfather of Carlos Alberto, Alana, Yasmin, Gabriele, Aurora and Alicia.

In April, during Patrícia Abravanel’s program, he spoke about the youngest: “This is a condition that causes the accumulation of fluid in the brain, leading to swelling of the head. He’s our little angel, you have to take care of him. He’s very much. good. There is no solution [a doença]. We have to live with the limitations he has, but with the same love.”