“In a year, we will be able to return to normal life,” says director of Pfizer

Pfizer executive director Albert Bourla predicted on Sunday (26) that “normal life” would return in a year thanks to the vaccines, but said it is likely that it will be necessary to vaccinate against Covid-19 annually.

“In a year, I believe that we will be able to return to normal life”, he declared in an interview with ABC, from the United States. According to him, the “most likely” scenario, given that the virus is “spread all over the world”, is that there will be these new variants and therefore people will have to be getting vaccines every year.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one fully approved for use by US regulatory bodies. The other two available, Moderna’s double-dose vaccine and Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, have emergency authorization.

