In an exclusive interview, Wenger defends the Cup every two years: “It would make football less unequal” | international football

FIFA wants redesign the world football calendar : less friendly between national teams, shorter qualifiers and… the World Cup every two years, not every four years. The mentor of the proposal is the French Arsène Wenger, 71 years old, twenty-two of them ahead of Arsenal. The plan received heavy criticism of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, but on the other hand he was praised by people like Pep Guardiola.

Since November 2019 Arsène Wenger has held the position of FIFA’s Global Head of Football Development. In this exclusive interview with ge, granted by e-mail, Wenger explains the fundamentals of his proposal, politely brushes off criticism and admits that the current calendar “is in chaos”. Below are the main excerpts from the interview.

You’ve been working for FIFA for two years, after 35 years running clubs. What did you discover about football that you didn’t know yet?

– I found that the development of football is very uneven across the world and not everyone has the same opportunities. Boys and girls in Western Europe have a fantastic environment in which to develop their talent in terms of structure, coaches, training programs and competitions. But this is not the case in most parts of the world. There are many talents that will probably never make it to the top simply because they were born in a different place. In my role at FIFA, the priority is to tackle this problem.

It is natural that FIFA’s calendar reform proposal should attract more attention to the World Cup every two years. But before getting into the subject: what is most important there?

– The starting point for my reflection is to try to improve the way international football is organized, to make it better. Everyone agrees that the current system is not working, it is chaos, with multiplication of games – some of them not very important for fans – constant interruptions between club and national team competitions, and increasing pressure on players, especially in international travel. There is a consensus in the football community that the international match schedule must be reformed and improved.

– My proposal is to make the schedule simpler, clearer and focus on competitions that are really meaningful, because that’s what players and fans want. That means fewer games, but better games, and keeping the ratio as before: 80% of the season for club competitions and 20% for national team competitions. Based on this, my proposal is to regroup the Qualifiers in just one or two international windows. For the rest of the season the players would remain at their clubs. This would mean fewer interruptions for clubs, less travel for players and a clear separation between club and national competitions, making it easier for fans to follow and interact. With fewer days for the international qualifiers throughout the year, it would also make room for a major competition at the end of the season, be it a World Cup or a continental competition like the Copa America, for example. And after that there would be a mandatory rest period – in my proposal it would be 25 days – before players start the new league season.

Europe has won the last four Cups and the last four U-20 World Cups. How can the distance to other continents be reduced?

– One of the main objectives of this reform is to improve football globally and try to make it more competitive. As you rightly say, the gap between Europe and the rest of the world has only widened in recent years. We want to try to fill that gap. One way is to improve talent development across countries, but organizing more regular competitions is also a powerful way to improve performance. There are 211 FIFA members and 133 of them have never participated in a World Cup. If we organize continental Cups and competitions more often, we will give them more chances to participate – which, in turn, would give them more incentive to invest in the development of young people.

Do you believe that there is an ideal format for the Club World Cup?

– Right now, our main focus is on how to improve the competitions of national teams.

A very common complaint here in Brazil is that, after the creation of the UEFA League of Nations, there are no more games against Europeans, except for the World Cup. Would the new calendar solve this problem?

– A more frequent World Cup would mean more opportunities for the best South American teams to play against the best Europeans, not just in friendlies, but in really meaningful matches, on the main stage. And this is also true for African, Asian, North and Central American teams, from Oceania. Everyone will have more chances to compete at the highest level.

Would the four or five weeks set aside for duels between national teams be enough to accommodate the World Cup qualifiers? Would there still be room for friendly games?

– If you regroup the Preliminaries in one or two windows, you will lose fewer days traveling, as we currently see with these constant interruptions, and the format of the Preliminaries would have to be different. That would be up to the confederations to think and adapt. There would be time for the Qualifiers and, at the end of the season, the grand final of the competition, be it the World Cup or continental championship. When I was young, friendlies were important games, but nowadays they have lost a lot of interest from players and fans, so my proposal is to replace them with really meaningful games.

Wouldn’t the teams arrive for the World Cup with little time to train and play together?

– There would still be the same preparation time before the final competitions that we have today, but besides that, if we regroup the Qualifiers in one or two longer windows, it would give the national team coaches a much better chance to really work and develop their teams, something that is currently not possible as they only have their players for a few days before each match.

Specifically in the case of South America, with the World Cup expanded to 48 teams, it is certain that most teams qualify. How to make the qualifiers interesting?

– The calendar will define windows for international matches and then it will be up to each confederation to organize their qualifiers. There would be many different possibilities.

Could there be some kind of “Global Playoffs” for the World Cup?

– This is the kind of detail that would need to be discussed at a later stage.

Don’t you fear the risk that a World Cup with 48 teams and played every two years will feel like an “overdose”? From “too much World Cup?” I ask in order to make common, banal, what has always been very rare and special.

– I can understand these concerns but honestly I don’t think that would happen. The prestige of a competition is linked to its quality, not the distance between each edition. Look at the Champions League, it’s very prestigious and yet it happens every year. The World Cup would still be the World Cup, they are still the best teams in the world competing against each other in a knockout competition. That’s what fans want to see, that’s what players want to play, instead of friendlies and other competitions that have lost their meaning.

Isn’t part of the magic of a World Cup for a player the fact that competition rarely crosses their path throughout their sporting life? Will this not be lost with the new proposal?

– You can see the opposite: when a player gets injured at the World Cup every four years, he may not have another opportunity to compete in it again. I can say that there is no magic in this. I’ve talked to many players about this project and the vast majority really see it as a fantastic opportunity to be able to compete more regularly at the highest level and enjoy the competition they see as the pinnacle of a player’s career. Ronaldo or Roberto Carlos, for example, are two former great players who agree with this.

The UEFA president said that the World Cup every two years would “kill football”. What do you think of this opinion?

– I accept all the criticisms and I can understand that some people have a strong reaction, but I think a lot of people who were totally against it changed their minds after seeing the full proposal. I think some people just react to the idea of ​​a World Cup every two years without seeing the full picture. They think we’re proposing more games, but then again, my idea is to regroup and reduce the qualifiers and keep the friendlies to a minimum so that there are fewer games, but more meaningful games.

Did you know that club tournaments in Brazil are not interrupted during international windows? What do you think about this?

– In this discussion of the calendar it would not be correct for me to comment on this at this stage. As I said, my idea is to establish a much simpler schedule, with a clear separation of club and national team competitions, and that should make everyone happy: clubs and leagues, because they would have players available without interruption throughout the season; the players, because they could fully focus on each competition and travel less, and the fans, because they could also follow one competition at a time.

Should South America adopt the European calendar?