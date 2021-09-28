In Belo Horizonte, ‘despised’ cuts become an option with an increase in the price of meat – Gerais

Even in the cheapest meats, there is great price variation between BH butchers (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) Meat prices have been suffering for some time now with a general increase in prices across Brazil. For this reason, in Belo Horizonte, consumers are giving way to courts formerly “despised” by the population, according to a survey carried out by the specialized website Mercado Mineiro.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, some examples of cuts that were little requested in other times and that have now gained time, with the general increase in the price of meat, are chicken bread, chicken back and suna rib cutouts. Even in these scenarios, however, a survey must be done by the consumer to come up with a better option.

A kilo of chicken bread, for example, can vary from R$ 5.98 to R$ 13.99 in Belo Horizonte and the Metropolitan Region, with a variation of 134%. The same amount of the cooled wing ranges from R$ 12.90 to R$ 23.95, a difference of 85%.

Another meat regarded as a cheap option is sausage. In the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, her kilo goes from R$8.98 to R$15, which means a variation of 67%. The suna rib cutout costs from R$8.49 to R$9.99, with an 18% difference. The chicken back starts at R$ 6.99 per kilo.

Meat is generally more expensive, especially in times of high prices, beef cuts deserve attention in the current context. Differences, as usual, can draw attention from one shop to another.

A kilo of skirt steak, for example, differs by 203% in Greater Belo Horizonte, costing from R$ 27.99 to R$ 84.95. The kilo of counterfilm varies from R$37.99 to R$79.95, with a difference of 110%.

The price per kilo of Acm in Belo Horizonte ranges from R$26.99 to R$39.90, a variation of 48%. The kilo of tea outside is between R$31.99 and R$52.90, 65% of difference.

As for suna meat, a kilo of steak can cost from R$ 12.99 to R$ 44.95 in Belo Horizonte, with a variation of 248%. A kilo of ribs goes from R$ 16.95 to R$ 34.95, with a difference of 106%.

In chicken, another meat that suffers from the increase in price, there are also expressive variations, such as 66% in the kilogram of chilled chicken, which goes from R$8.99 to R$14.95 in Belo Horizonte. The kilo of breast fillet varies from R$ 14.98 to R$ 25.90, a variation of 73%. The kilo of the thigh and on the thigh costs from R$ 10.9 to R$ 15.95, a variation of 45%.

Increases





Beef is still expensive, but, at least in the last month, prices have stopped rising on a large scale in Belo Horizonte. The biggest increase was seen in the filet mignon, with 3.38% from one month to another – R$ 56.66 to R$ 58.58. Against fil was another cut that rose, while the acm reduced 1%.

Sunna meat also remained in the average price from August to September 2021. The average price of chicken, however, stands out in the increase in this time frame, with 6.77% in the kilogram of chilled chicken, 6% in the chilled breast and 4.19% on thigh and on thigh.

Survey data





Mercado Mineiro conducted the survey in partnership with the Offer.com application. In all, the survey was in 39 establishments in Belo Horizonte and Regio Metropolitana between the 22nd (Wednesday) and 24th (Friday) of September this year.