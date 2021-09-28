In Portugal and Germany, the far right is slipping





Covid-19’s diagnosis prevented Eduardo Bolsonaro from taking on yet another international embarrassment. The federal deputy would be in Lisbon on Friday the 24th, on the eve of municipal elections in Portugal, to give strength to André Ventura, from Chega.

The two would sign, alongside Santiago Abascal, from the Spanish Vox, the “Letter from Madrid”, a denunciation of the “communist-inspired totalitarian regimes” that threaten the world. Pause for the perplexed silence. The factoid was nothing more than a desperate attempt by Ventura to stop the fiasco of his extremist movement. It didn’t. On Sunday 26, Chega got 4.6% of the votes, well below the 10% obtained by Ventura in last year’s presidential race. In any case, it becomes the fifth force in the country, behind the traditional PS, which conquered more cities, and the PSD, winner in important municipalities, including Lisbon, the CDU communists and the traditional right of the CDS, although ahead of the Left Block. “Not a total victory”, in the interpretation of the leader of Chega, when justifying the result.

In Germany, the AfD, with a clear neo-Nazi profile, tends to lose 11 seats in Parliament. The Greens have consolidated themselves as the third force, with 118 deputies – bad news for Bolsonaro, as the party is opposed to an EU-Mercosur agreement until Brazil adopts a responsible environmental policy. Who will govern the country for the next four years will be the SPD, the center-left party.

The likely future Chancellor Olaf Scholz was Angela Merkel’s finance minister and is a moderate (for many in the SPD, too moderate). The small electoral advantage and the enormous fragmentation will force the party to form a coalition with at least two other parties. One possibility is to keep the current arrangement, with a small change of command: the SPD would lead the composition with Merkel’s CDU and the Greens. Another, less likely, would be an alliance between the centre-left, the greens and the liberals. If they fail to form a majority, the Social Democrats would have to hand over to the Christian Democrats the primacy of setting up the government.

