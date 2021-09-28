In referendum to lower rent prices, Berlin votes for nationalization of real estate from big real estate companies

BERLIN — In a vote parallel to Sunday’s general elections in Germany, Berlin voters approved a non-binding proposal for city houses belonging to large real estate companies to be bought compulsorily by the public authorities, amid dissatisfaction with rising rents .

The proposal, which received 56% support, could mean the nationalization of around 226,000 apartments, if carried out. This includes the homes of Deutsche Wohnen, which has more than 100,000 units in the city, and Vonovia, housing giants.

Elections:Official result in Germany confirms victory for Social Democrats, who want to govern with Greens and liberals

In Berlin, where 84% of the population is tenants, there is a divide between people who feel “squeezed” in an increasingly expensive rental market and those who want to keep the city a center that attracts business, capital and investment in housing.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Choir members of an Orthodox church sing during celebrations on the eve of the Ethiopian Orthodox holiday of Meskel, which commemorates the discovery of the True Cross of Christ by the Roman Empress Helena in the 4th century in the city of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Photo: EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP The Rolling Stones resume touring with American drummer Steve Jordan after the death of Charlie Watts of the original line-up at The Dome at America’s Center Stadium Photo: KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP Man rests in a pavilion that was isolated as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in a park in Seoul, South Korea Photo: KIM HONG-JI / REUTERS Protesters confront police in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, to demand the resignation of dictator Prayut Chan-O-Cha Photo: JACK TAYLOR / AFP Yemeni man observes barricade made by protesters against Saudi-backed coalition government in Taez Photo: AHMAD AL-BASHA / AFP A monitor lizard catches an insect at Ngulia Safari Lodge, one of Kenya’s most popular safari destinations, in Tsavo West National Park in the Tsavo region Photo: JACKSON NJEHIA / REUTERS

It is unclear whether the next local government, by Social Democrat Franziska Giffey, will follow through on the proposal, which could lead to long legal battles and billions of euros in costs.

The proposal applies to real estate companies that have more than three thousand houses for rent. Deutsche Wohnen said it does not expect the nationalization of apartments to happen, and that such a move would be unconstitutional.

The vote also coincided with the elections for the mayor of Berlin, won by Giffey. She said that while the referendum result must be respected, the compulsory purchase will not create new apartments or solve the broader housing issue.

New step:After ‘sensible’ years of Merkel, Germany and Europe face more volatile weather

Despite this stance, the spokesman for the group that organized the referendum, Rouzbeh Taheri, said he will keep pressure on the politicians to carry out the measure.

“This result has given new importance to the rent and housing issues in Berlin,” Taheri said on Monday. “No political party will be able to ignore this,” he added.

Still, it is far from certain that the government will act. A previous referendum, calling for the popular Tegel Airport to be kept open, also failed to change the final decision. Even with Berliners voting in favour, the place was closed.

Since the fall of the Berlin Wall in November 1989, the reunified capital has turned into a thriving metropolis, attracting companies offering well-paid jobs. Rents have skyrocketed over the years, and Berlin estimates it needs 20,000 new homes a year to accommodate the growing population.

Read more:The gourmetization of alternative neighborhoods in Berlin

Proponents of the proposal argue that the government is better suited to controlling rising housing costs. However, the cost of nationalizing large amounts of housing is also an issue. Opponents say the cost would be between €29 billion (R$181 billion) and €39 billion (R$243 billion), resources that should be used for other projects.

Know more

To the point What has Covid’s CPI already clarified about suspicions in Health?



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Bolsonaro flies through Brazil; the CPI plan; and the origin of the dust storm in SP and MG





Vonovia said on Monday that while the referendum is a sign that the housing situation needs to change, nationalization would only make things worse.

“Not a single new apartment would be created and investments in modernization would stop,” said the rental company. Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen agreed earlier this month to sell 14,750 apartments to Berlin as part of their merger effort.