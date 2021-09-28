In tears, Luisa Mell reveals that she almost took her own life after suffering medical violence: “I don’t want to live like this”

Activist recalled aesthetic procedure without his authorization and left fans worried about his outburst; Look

Luisa Mell left his fans very apprehensive on Monday night (27) after appearing in tears on social networks.

The activist returned to talk about the psychological sequelae after undergoing an aesthetic procedure without her authorization and said she still has not been able to digest the situation.

“It will never be like that again. I could never use my closet, my clothes again because he thought I had too much fat based on whoever’s aesthetic concept. It’s not fair, guys. It’s not possible. he hurt my whole neck, later I’ll show you. He left marks”, he stated.

Visibly shaken, she was sincere in revealing that she is still far from fully recovering from the trauma. “Sorry, I needed to tell you guys because I’ve only been thinking about dying lately… but I have my son, I have my animals… I don’t want to live like this. “, concluded.

Recently,Luisa Mell told social media about what she says was “the worst year” of her life. She recalled the episode of violence she suffered when she was operated on without authorization.

RECOVERING

Luisa Mell has gone through some procedures to repair a medical violence he has suffered. Last month, she revealed that an unauthorized liposuction had been performed on her.

This Friday (24) she shared a photo at the hospital, and despite not having specified what she did, she said she was trying to “repair errors”, which must refer to previous medical errors.