Incident in Ipatinga causes Usiminas to shut down blast furnace for up to 5 months – 09/27/2021 – Market

Usiminas announced this Monday (27) that blast furnace 2 at the Ipatinga mill in Minas Gerais suffered an incident last Friday and that is why the company will stop the equipment for a period of 90 to 150 days.

The event took place a year after the occurrence of fire and explosion at the top of Blast Furnace 1 of the same plant. At the time, the company informed that the “event was quickly controlled by the technical team”.

Sought on Monday, Usiminas said it had no record of an explosion or injuries, but did not give further details of what happened.

XP analysts said they see “limited impact for the company as the oven (2) is small and current inventory levels could be earmarked to minimize negative impacts.” Analysts maintained a “neutral” recommendation for the company.

Blast Furnace 2 has the capacity to produce 55,000 tonnes of pig iron per month, equivalent to 660,000 tonnes per year. The company stated in a material fact that it will make up for the stoppage with inventories and buying slabs on the market.

The company’s shares closed down 2.1% on Monday.

Blast Furnace 2 had been reactivated in June, after a stoppage started at the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, in April of last year. During the shutdown period, the company stated that it invested 67 million reais in the equipment in a reform to reconnect it.

The resumption of production in the equipment occurred amid the firm domestic demand for steel in Brazil and the company’s expectation was for an increase of around 20% in the production of pig iron from Ipatinga compared to the end of last year. Usiminas already buys steel from third parties to roll in Cubatão (SP).

Blast Furnace 2 was inaugurated in September 1965 and after renovation it entered a sixth production campaign. Before the stoppage prior to last Friday’s incident, the last major overhaul of the equipment was carried out in 2003.

In addition to furnace 2, the Ipatinga plant has two other crude steel production equipment: blast furnace 1, also with a capacity of 660,000 tons per year, and blast furnace 3, with a nominal capacity of 2.3 million tons per year and that has a general renovation scheduled for mid-2023.

In 2018, an explosion in the gasometer at the Ipatinga plant, a piece of equipment that stores gases produced in the steel production process, temporarily paralyzed blast furnaces and left 34 injured.