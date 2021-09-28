Influencer fitness dies after trying to save friend at sea and tragedy is filmed by wife

What a sadness! A rescue attempt ended in a major tragedy last week. The body of fitness influencer and fitness trainer Daniil Gagarin was found in the Mediterranean Sea, in the tourist city of Torrevieja, Spain. Gagarin disappeared when he jumped into the water to save her friend, Emma Mönkkönen, who also died in the incident.

The entire action was filmed by the trainer’s wife, Darya. In the video, you can see Emma jumping off the cliff in a daring leap. She manages to swim to a rock and tries to climb it, but is dragged by the water. Both Daniil and his wife are heard shouting instructions to her, trying to guide her to safety.

As Emma is thrown, the instructor is seen jumping into the sea and, surprisingly, he manages to pull them both onto the top of a rock. In this part, they hold onto the rock with great difficulty, while the waves hit them. At one point, Darya tries to speak again with her husband, but suddenly a violent wave crashes over them, and they are dragged into the sea and are no longer seen. On record, the woman desperately screams for contact but gets no response. Watch:

Emma was also a fitness specialist and the victims had worked together at a gym at one of the local resorts. According to The Sun, Russian Alyona Maas, who also lives in Spain, said that “jumping from the rocks to the abyss” was considered a “totally reckless” activity. “I want to say to adrenaline lovers: please look for safer activities”, he requested.

According to the report obtained by TMZ and released this Monday (27), the body of Emma, ​​who was Finnish, was rescued a few kilometers from where the incident took place. The body of Daniil, a Russian man, was found the next day. Daniil was 30 years old and Emma was just 24 years old.