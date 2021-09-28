Interest rates rise, Stock market falls: what investment opportunities have appeared after the recent market adjustments?

(Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – If until the beginning of the year, fixed income gave space to risky assets, because of the low interest rates that prevailed then, today, with the Selic back to 6.25% per year and the prospect of new highs in the base interest rate in the coming months, the scenario is different.

This is because the more volatile environment – ​​given uncertainties about global economic growth, inflationary pressure and political and fiscal risks in Brazil – has led wealth managers to reduce their share on the stock exchange, given the opportunities in fixed income.

“Political side, inflation and rising interest is a game that Brazilians know how to play. So, in the end, investors are being remunerated to run less risk,” says Armando Marracini, executive director and partner at More Invest.

He says that investments in the stock market have been decreasing, going from 15% to close to 10% of the portfolio, as well as the share destined to multimarket funds, from 25% to 20%.

Instead, Marracini has added structured credit operations, redeemable after 30 or 60 days, in which it is possible to obtain a return equivalent to the CDI rate (main reference for fixed income profitability) plus 4% or 5% per year – which considers attractive. The idea, he says, is to go through the troubled period, hitchhiking at high interest rates and receiving a premium above the Selic rate.

Post-fixed Certificates of Real Estate and Agribusiness Receivables (CRIs and CRAs) and Post-fixed Real Estate and Agribusiness Letters of Credit (LCIs and LCAs), which offer remuneration above 130% of the CDI and have maturities of up to three years, are also interesting, according to Ricardo Veles, CFP certified financial planner and manager of Portogallo Investimentos.

The same goes for infrastructure debentures linked to the CDI, with a return above 130% of the CDI, he assesses. In this case, however, the terms are usually longer – at least five years.

As with More Invest, Portogallo reduced its allocation on the stock exchange, given the more challenging scenario. For Veles, the scenario of high interest rates is more favorable for investing in fixed income, and a good recovery point for risky assets would be with the Ibovespa traded between 109 thousand and 110 thousand points. Today, the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange is quoted at around 113,000 points.

With interest rates and inflation on the rise, and the Brazilian stock market falling, what to do with investments? O InfoMoney spoke with two wealth managers and an investment advisor to understand the opportunities that arose from the market adjustments. Check out the main suggestions below:

CDBs

Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs), traditional fixed income investments, have presented attractive rates on the platforms of financial institutions in view of the increase in the Selic rate.

Pre-fixed papers with maturities of three to five years, which pay annual rates of 12%, offer good opportunities, in the assessment of Maitê Kattar, head of Monte Bravo products – especially for investors who have a financial reserve and focus on the long term. . There are also CDBs with a term of three years that pay at rates of 6% per year plus the variation in inflation measured by the IPCA.

It draws attention to medium-sized banks, which offer more attractive rates and which can be an alternative, given the coverage of the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), a type of insurance that returns up to R$ 250,000 per CPF in case the financial institution presents problems (such as intervention by the Central Bank).

“Customers have been asking if rates will not open [subir] most. In the election year, we may have moments of stress, but an asset that pays IPCA plus 5.5% or 6% per year is very attractive to carry in your portfolio”, he says.

IPCA+ Treasury or Selic Treasury

The current scenario also contributes to opportunities in government bonds. This is the case of those linked to inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

According to Marracini, from More Invest, the IPCA+ Treasury bonds with intermediate maturities until 2035 – which currently pay investors at rates of 4.8% per year plus the IPCA variation – are interesting for three reasons: high interest rates, protection against inflation and high liquidity.

He says that he started to recommend papers with a minimum average term (duration) lower, due to the more volatile scenario, which has led to a fall in the prices of longer bonds in the hands of investors. Instead of maturities in 2050, now look at maturities that run to 2028.

In August, the value of government bonds depreciated by up to 9.5%, amid greater fiscal concerns. This was the case of the IPCA+ Treasury with maturity in 2045, whose price dropped by 9.45%. The real interest paid for the paper rose from 3.40% at the end of July to 3.72% at the end of August.

The IPCA+ Treasury due in 2035 is also among Monte Bravo’s Maitê’s favorites. This Monday (27), the paper paid inflation plus a rate of 4.85% per year. “Today we see excellent opportunities both in government bonds and in the offer of private credit – and it is a good moment for those who have space in the portfolio”, he says.

Veles, from Portogallo Investimentos, says he likes the Treasury Selic, a post-fixed paper whose remuneration follows the variations in the Selic rate. When the benchmark interest rate rises, the bond’s return automatically increases.

In the most recent Focus report, published by the Central Bank, the expectation of the financial market is for a new increase of one percentage point in the Selic at the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), in October, with the basic interest rate ending the year at 8.25%. “It’s interesting, if the investor needs the resource, and even to reinvest. If you hold the paper for a year, you can get opportunities on the stock exchange, taking the moment when the markets rise and being able to buy little by little”, says Veles.

International Slice and Exchange

Another way to allocate the portfolio at a time of greater uncertainty, according to experts consulted by InfoMoney, is through international diversification.

Both Maitê, from Monte Bravo, and Veles, from Portogallo Investimentos, cite exposure via index funds (ETFs), which allow individual investors to invest in global markets with small amounts, in the order of R$100.

Marracini, from More Invest, suggests ETFs that replicate stock indices in Europe, a continent that “is able to better capture the post-pandemic world, with a real economy, with more companies in industries, automobiles, production and less technology”.

To invest in the Brazilian stock exchange, the executive recommends investing in fund managers’ shares known as “stock pickers“, for choosing the roles by hand. There are greater chances that they will find “discounted companies, but of good quality, which must go through this period of greater fiscal risk in a sustainable way”, he maintains.

In addition to “long only” stock funds – in which the manager only buys company shares, always betting on their appreciation over time – Marracini says that “long biased” strategies can also reserve opportunities. This type of fund starts from a “bought bias”, with the expectation of an increase in the Stock Exchange, but they can also carry some bets on the stocks’ fall, or short positions. The strategy is considered more defensive, given the volatile scenario for variable income.

