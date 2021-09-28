iOS 15: 5 system functions expected to arrive in upcoming updates | Operational systems

iOS 15 was announced from WWDC 2021 in June with a host of new features for the iPhone. However, some of these features were not made available yet in the update, released last Monday (20), because Apple chose to postpone some of the functions. Despite this, most of these functions should arrive in 2021 with other iOS 15 updates. In the following list, check out five functions that were postponed by Apple, such as Share Play and the wireless connection between iPad and macOS.

Share Play is a feature that lets you share music, videos, and even the iPhone screen itself via FaceTime in real time. The function is useful for watching clips with friends, for example. Slated to be released along with iOS 15, Share Play was delayed by Apple, which did not explain in detail why the delay.

Despite this, according to the company, the function is still scheduled for this year. As such, it should be made available to the public in mid-November or December.

2. Privacy report

With iOS 14, Apple announced several privacy features on the iPhone. iOS 15 is in the same vein, and one of the features that should be added in a future update is privacy reporting. With the function, users will be able to check a complete list of applications that accessed their data and mobile phone permissions in the last seven days. This way, it is possible to check whether an application running in the background frequently accesses location information, for example.

In addition, the feature will also show you when an app has accessed other domains to share information collected from your iPhone. This way, it is easier to control your data and, if you do not agree with the sending of this information, you can delete the mobile application. According to the company, the privacy report is expected to be made available in a future update.

3. Identity in the Wallet app

Another feature that was not released with the release of iOS 15, but which is expected later this year, is the ability to save identity documents in the Wallet app. The function allows you to add your driver’s license and ID to your iPhone. It is worth remembering, however, that initially it will be valid exclusively for North American users.

Universal control is another very nice feature. With it, you can connect and control two Apple devices remotely. Users will be able to connect a Mac to an iPad or another Mac and use the main device’s keyboard and mouse to write or drag elements between the two screens, for example.

The feature has not yet been released, but it should be released later this year. It is worth mentioning that, in order to use Universal Control, it will also be necessary to have macOS updated for Monterey, a version that should also only be released at the end of the year.

5. Add legacy contact

The legacy contact function allows users to add trusted contacts to their Apple ID. This way, that person will be able to access your account and the contents saved in your iCloud in case of death. With the feature, the heir contact does not need to know the password to access the iPhone, but the function requires proof that the owner of the cell phone has died. Despite having been delayed at the launch of iOS 15, the feature is expected to be available later this year.

