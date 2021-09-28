iPhone 13 Pro Max Sets Battery Record: Nearly 10 Hours With Screen On | Cell phone

It is worth remembering that the device was fully active, with the screen on, during this period. Under normal conditions, the buyer will have much longer usage time. To validate the test, the presenter played games and showed videos posted on the internet.

🔎 Apple and Samsung will be notified of tying on new phones

iPhone 13 Summary: Check out 6 facts about the launch

In addition to the increase in battery capacity, another major factor responsible for this achievement is the unprecedented A15 Bionic chip, which was designed to improve energy savings during cell phone use. This is reflected in its six-core design, two for processing performance and four for managing energy efficiency.

The same video that tests the iPhone 13 Pro Max battery analyzes the autonomy of the other components of the current line. The iPhone 13 Pro managed to hit the 8 hours and 17 minutes mark, while the regular iPhone 13 stayed on for 7 hours and 45 minutes. The iPhone 13 Mini, considered the entry-level model, was active for 6 hours and 26 minutes before running out of power.

The battery time determined by the tests may seem small compared to the expectation that the device will be on all day. However, it is noteworthy that the analysis of the channel is carried out in an extreme situation, with the screen lighting at maximum, and frequent use of the screen and internet connection, two well-known villains of cell phone autonomy.

Drums Model Autonomy iPhone 13 Pro Max 9 hours and 52 minutes iPhone 13 Pro 8 hours and 17 minutes iPhone 13 7 hours and 45 minutes iPhone 13 Mini 6 hours and 26 minutes iPhone 12 Pro Max 7 hours and 56 minutes Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 8 hours and 41 minutes

In another video on the channel, MrWhosetheBoss tested Samsung’s premium smartphones, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra achieved a autonomy of 8 hours and 41 minutes, which is below the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but above the 13 Pro model. On the occasion, he took the opportunity to test the iPhone 12 Pro Max , which took 7 hours and 56 minutes.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max arrives in Brazil with the following prices: R$ 10,499 (128 GB), R$ 11,499 (256 GB), R$ 13,499 (512 GB) and R$ 15,499 (1 TB). The manufacturer announced the figures, but has not made official the date for the start of sales to date.