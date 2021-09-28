iPhone 13 Pro shows evolution and excellent results in camera testing

Announced on the 14th, the iPhone 13 family has brought significant and long-awaited improvements to Apple’s cell phones. The highlight goes to the iPhone 13 Pro, which in addition to the powerful A15 Bionic, received a 120 Hz screen, a more generous battery with a promise of 2.5 hours longer autonomy, as well as advanced stabilization technology and significantly larger sensors in the cameras.

To assess the Cupertino giant’s promises, the site’s experts DXOMARK submitted the top of the line to their traditional camera tests and selfies. Although it represents a refinement compared to the iPhone 12 Pro, the latest model shows good improvements and establishes itself among the best devices for photos and videos evaluated by the portal.

Consistency of focus and exposure, but presence of artifacts in photos

The iPhone 13 Pro features three rear cameras, with 12MP main sensor and Sensor Shift optical stabilization, 12MP ultrawide with 120° field of view and telephoto with 3x optical zoom — all lenses are equipped with Sony sensors. As positive points, the DXOMARK aims for accurate exposure with reproducible results, good color and white balance, and pleasing skin tones in most lighting conditions.

iPhone 13 Pro Rear Lenses (Image: Playback/Apple)

Also highlighted are fast, accurate and reproducible focus, good level of detail, precise and stable exposure with wide dynamic range in videos, good texture and noise balance in recordings, precise white balance with smooth transitions between scenes and good focus tracking automatic, with soft focal adjustment.

Among the negatives, engineers pointed out luminance noise, limited dynamic range in more challenging photos, artifacts such as lens flare and color quantization, limited detail in photos with long-distance zoom, occasional presence of pink tones in photos, lens flare and ghosting in video, slight loss of detail in footage, as well as sharp differences between frames and motion residue in motion-captured video.

Accurate exposure but presence of noise in selfies

Basically unchanged compared to the previous generation, the front camera of the iPhone 13 Pro features a 12 MP lens, accompanied by sensors used for biometrics via Face ID. Experts have highlighted accurate face exposure, wide depth of field, high level of detail, accurate depth estimation, wide dynamic range, accurate exposure and white balance in movies and wide focal length as highlights.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (Image: Playback/Apple)

As failures, the DXOMARK points out luminance noise, occasional inaccuracies in skin tones, slight distortions in the perspective of faces, low exposure of the subject when using the flash, high noise in videos, especially in low light, movement residues in recordings and low level of detail in videos.

Photo examples

New to this generation, macro mode is automatically activated and delivers good level of detail (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

In more challenging scenarios, iPhone 13 Pro shows limited dynamic range with burst of bright regions (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Overall, the flagship delivers accurate exposure, good dynamic range and pleasing colors (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

examples of selfies

The front lens has a wide focal length, and manages to keep even the most distant objects in focus (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Like the main camera, the selfie sensor suffers in challenging scenarios and ends up bursting with very bright spots (Image: Playback/DXOMARK)

Sample videos

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: great photos and videos, with good quality selfies

According to the DXOMARK, with 137 points, the main cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro rank among the best in the market. Overall quality is close to that of the iPhone 12 Pro, but there are improvements in virtually every imaging department that delivers excellent quality of photos and videos. Combining the A15 Bionic with processing improvements, Apple is able to extract the most from the hardware employed in the phone.

The situation is less positive with selfies, which score 99 points and position themselves well, even though they are not among the best. There are problems like distortions and multiple artifacts, but the quality delivered is good, very similar to that presented by the last generation. You can check the full camera analysis at this link, and the selfies at this link.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: data sheet

Display: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR with ProMotion OLED, 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and HLG, 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate

Chipset: Apple A15 Bionic

RAM memory: 6 GB

Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB

Rear camera: 12MP (Main, f/1.5, OIS Shift Sensor) + 12MP (Ultra wide, f/1.8, 120°) + 12MP (telephoto, f/2.8, 3x optical zoom)

Front camera: 12 MP (f/2.2)

Dimensions: 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 204 grams

Battery: 3,095 mAh with 20W quick charge, wireless charging (15W with MagSafe, 7.5W on Qi standard)

Extras: 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, stereo audio, UWB, IP68 certified, charging and MagSafe accessories

Available colors: Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite

Operating system: iOS 15

