iPhone 13 Pro takes 4th place in camera rankings – MacMagazine

As always, launching new iPhones requires elaborate camera testing by the DXOMARK. This time, the iPhones 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max were put to the test.

With an overall score of 137, O iPhone 13 Pro it was 7 points above the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, that score did not guarantee it a position in the Top 3 of the ranking.

In the list of best cameras, Apple’s new “professional” device came in 4th place, behind the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ (139 points), the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (143 points) and the Huawei P50 Pro (144 points).

The overall score is made up of the photo, video, and zoom tests. In terms of photos, the iPhone 13 Pro snapped up 144 points — here, attention is paid to vivid colors, higher contrasts, and pleasing skin tones — resulting in a remarkably reliable camera.

The camera also features a high level of detail, especially in the macro mode. In terms of zoom, the new model obtained 76 points, a small improvement over its predecessor. Already in video, the iPhone 13 Pro managed 119 points — ranking 1st when it comes to video recording.

Regarding the front camera, the iPhone 13 Pro has achieved 99 points. There is not, here, a great difference with respect to the past generation; however, the new system achieves slightly better photos, with a wide depth of field and accurate exposure. His photos, however, have a little more noise.

In terms of video recording, the new system achieved 2 points more than its predecessor, reaching 95 points. In this regard, both exposure and dynamic range were improved.

iPhone 13 mini

DXOMARK also placed the camera of the iPhone 13 mini proof — and how the camera iPhone 13 is the same, he also enters this cake. The new model managed to score 130 points — 7 below Pro models.

In terms of photos, the 13 mini reached 138 points and obtained several improvements over the previous model. Points in its favor are almost the same as for the Pro models.

The lack of a telephoto lens caused the iPhone 13 mini’s zoom score to drop significantly compared to the Pro, hitting just 55 points.

In terms of videos, the new model achieved 117 points — just 2 points behind the “professional” model. Something to notice across the line is the quality and smoothness with which the camera focuses on different elements.

Regarding the front camera, in the overall score, the iPhone 13 mini achieved the same 99 points as the Pro model. However, its performance for photos is a little inferior, counting with a little more noise in the produced images.

All in all, all the models received great marks from DXOMARK and there is no doubt that they have amazing camera systems.

Check out our video testing the new iPhone 13 Pro cameras above. 😉





