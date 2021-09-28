IR refund: last lot will be paid this Thursday; See what to do if you fell into fine mesh | Economy



Last lot of Income Tax 2021 will be paid this Thursday (30); Taxpayers can check if they are entitled to a refund on the IRS website – Reproduction

Published 09/27/2021 07:00

Rio – The last batch of the 2020 income tax refund will be paid this Thursday (30). This time will receive people who delivered the declaration on time, until May 31, in addition to those who delivered the document late, until September 15, and did not fall into the fine mesh. According to the Federal Revenue, a total of 358,162 taxpayers will receive R$ 562 million.

Starting in October, the tax authorities will only release refunds to taxpayers who have fallen into the fine mesh in 2021 or in previous years and have rectified the declaration, correcting inconsistencies or information errors. Taxpayers can check if they will be entitled to receive the amount on the IRS website.

The refund is deposited in the bank account informed by the taxpayer on the Income Tax Declaration. If the credit is not made, due to an error, it is possible to redeem the amount for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

Fell into fine mesh? see what to do

The main reasons for the declaration to fall into the tax loop are the omission of income and medical expenses. The omission occurs, for example, when the taxpayer “forgets” to report an income or when he reports incorrectly. Medical expenses also generate pending issues for various reasons, such as lack of legal provision, proper document, proof of payment and wrong indication of the beneficiary (if taxpayer or dependent), among others.

“Taxpayers should only enter as an expense the amounts they have in their hands in the receipts. Thus, they will be able, eventually, in the case of fine mesh, to prove that those amounts presented are correct”, advises the professor of the Administration and Accounting courses at Faculdade Anhanguera de Niterói, Edmundo Lopes Júnior.

But if the taxpayer finds that he has fallen into the fine mesh, Lopes says that it is necessary to verify what motivated the divergence in order to correct it. “After checking the reason, just rectify the statement in the program made available by the IRS. Now, if you receive a summons to prove expenses, the taxpayer must open an administrative proceeding, through an appointment at the Federal Revenue, and deliver the copies of the receipts, in case that is the reason why it fell into fine mesh”, he explains.

Losses for the taxpayer

In addition to the worry, the taxpayer who has problems with his income tax can have financial losses. This is because every time the Federal Revenue Service includes the taxpayer in a fine mesh, the amounts of taxes charged, if due, are always increased by a fine and interest, and the original amount may be increased by up to 150%. Accountant Haroldo Santos Filho, a member of the Federal Accounting Council (CFC) and coordinator of the CFC’s Electoral Accounting Commission, also points out another type of loss that fine mesh can bring. “If we consider that ‘time is money’, every time the taxpayer needs to dedicate time to understand what led him to the fine mesh and to defend himself against something that could have been avoided by getting the right way to declare himself, he is already losing !” he says.

How to check if I am entitled to a refund:

1- Access the Federal Revenue website;

2 – Click on the “My Income Tax” field;

3 – Then click on “See Refund”;

The query can also be made in the My Income Tax app, available for smartphones on Android and iOS systems.

How to rectify the income tax return (for incomplete or incorrect information, before receiving a summons from the Internal Revenue Service):

1- Access the program of the IR 2020 declaration program;

2- Click on the “Rectify” option, available within the ‘Declaration’ menu, in the left corner of the screen;

3- Select the statement that needs to be corrected;

4 – After the correction, click on “Check pending issues”, located in the menu “Declaration forms”, on the left side of the screen, to check if there are no other errors;

5- Finally, send the rectifying declaration by clicking on “Send declaration”;