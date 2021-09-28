Irish woman who thought she was pregnant discovers two types of cancer

Irish digital influencer Mia Mackin, 25, believed she was pregnant, but discovered that she actually had two types of cancer: Hodgkin’s lymphoma – the same as that of commentator Caio Ribeiro – in stage 2 and thyroid cancer, also in stage 2. She used her own social network to report the case.

According to Mia, the diseases were discovered after routine exams performed at work. Feeling unwell and her heart racing, the young woman believed she was pregnant.

Mia reports that she has always led a healthy life – she maintained a balanced diet, rarely drank alcoholic beverages and practiced physical exercise frequently – and, therefore, she did not believe she was sick.

“In October 2019, I went to the hospital after a health exam at work showed that my resting heart rate was much higher than normal. I was 95% sure I was pregnant,” recalls the influencer.

However, right after the first tests the doctors quickly ruled out the pregnancy, but they were intrigued as to the real cause of Mia’s malaise, as her blood tests were all normal.

Faced with the abnormal situation, the doctors ordered a battery of tests for the young woman and, when analyzing an X-ray, they noticed that there was a shadow around Mia’s heart. At first, doctors believed it was an infection, but after more detailed examinations, professionals identified the two types of cancer – Hodgkin’s lymphoma and thyroid.

“That was when I knew death was something I had to face. In fact, if I hadn’t gone to the hospital that day, I probably would have died of a heart attack,” adds the influencer.

In November 2019, Mia began chemotherapy sessions, which lasted two months. In January of last year, new tests showed that the influencer was cured, but to this day she still needs to undergo routine tests.

“It’s been almost two years since I was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Two years later, I had no idea I was still being treated for cancer, but here we are! This is just a little reminder to stay put. Watch your health. Watch out for the little signs. It can be so easy to put them under the rug. Trust me, I did it for a while. It almost cost me my life,” wrote the influencer on her Instagram.