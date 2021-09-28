It is possible to have Covid-19 and flu at the same time; see what the doctors say

While doctors worry about a “double pandemic” caused by the new coronavirus and the flu that could overwhelm the health care system, Americans must face another possibility: fighting both viruses at the same time.

“You can certainly get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, which can be catastrophic for your immune system,” said Dr. Adrian Burrowes, a Florida family physician.

In fact, getting infected with one can make you more vulnerable to getting sick with the other, said epidemiologist Seema Yasmin.

“Once you get infected with the flu and some other respiratory viruses, it weakens your body,” said Yasmin, director of Stanford Health Communication Initiative.

“Your defenses fall down and that makes you vulnerable to getting a second infection on top of that.”

On their own, Covid-19 and flu can attack the lungs, potentially causing pneumonia, and causing fluid in the lungs or respiratory failure, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Each disease can also cause sepsis, heart damage, and inflammation of the heart, brain, or muscle tissue.

Having the two diseases simultaneously “would increase the risk of long-term effects from either of these organ systems,” said Dr. Michael Matthay, professor of medicine and specialist in critical care at the University of California, San Francisco.

But it’s too early to know exactly how much worse this double whammy can be compared to having each virus separately.

That’s because Covid-19 didn’t spread across the United States until near the end of last flu season, Matthay said. Therefore, there is still not much data on people who contract both diseases at the same time.

But Matthay suspects the potential for pneumonia would be greater if the body is infected with the flu and the coronavirus. “Both [vírus] together they can definitely be more harmful to the lungs and cause more respiratory failure,” he said.

Respiratory failure does not necessarily mean that your lungs stop working. It means the lungs cannot get enough oxygen into the blood.

“Acute respiratory failure can be a life-threatening emergency,” states the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. “Respiratory failure can damage your lungs and other organs, so it’s important to get treated quickly.”

How do I know if I have Covid-19 or the flu (or both)?

“The symptoms of influenza and Covid-19 are very similar, so it’s hard to tell the two apart,” said Dr. Leonard Mermel, medical director of the Department of Epidemiology and Infection Control at Rhode Island Hospital.

Both the common flu and Covid-19 can cause fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, sore throat, body aches, and a runny or stuffy nose, according to the CDC.

“Some people can have vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults,” says the CDC. But unlike the flu, Covid-19 can cause a loss of taste or smell.

And about half of coronavirus transmissions happen among people who don’t have symptoms. Many of these people are pre-symptomatic and are more contagious before they start having symptoms.

So the best way to tell if you have the new coronavirus or the flu (or both) is to get tested.

In the United States, the CDC has created a test that will check the two viruses, to be used in public health laboratories supported by the center. The agency said it continues to manufacture and distribute these tests.

How can I prevent infection with the flu and Covid-19 virus?

Wear a mask and maintain physical distance. US health officials have emphasized the importance of masks and physical detachment if Americans are to control Covid-19 — and get the economy back on track.

In flu season, such precautions can “double-protect us against these two viruses,” Yasmin said.

In the southern hemisphere, which is ending its winter months and flu season, several countries have reported surprisingly low numbers of flu because people wore masks and distanced themselves socially.

In Australia, for example, the number of laboratory-confirmed flu cases dropped from 61,000 in August 2019 to 107 cases in August this year.

But in the United States, some people are becoming indifferent about the wearing of masks and social distance. And that’s a big problem, said Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She said there could be a “perfect storm of accelerated Covid-19 activity, as people flocked more as they became continually fatigued with mask wear, social detachment and hand hygiene, and exposed to seasonal flu. ”

Health agencies are asking people to get vaccinated against the flu. This might seem obvious. However, about half of all Americans are not vaccinated against the flu, including most children who die from the flu.

Even if you get the flu shot and still get the flu later, the symptoms are usually less severe than if you didn’t get any flu shots.

Pediatricians say it is important that children 6 months and older get the flu shot, preferably before the end of October.

“Timely flu vaccination is particularly important” this flu season, wrote the American Academy of Pediatrics this week.

Getting a flu shot can also help many more people than just you, said immunologist Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association.

“As hospitals and doctors’ offices get so busy caring for Covid-19 patients, a flu shot can help ease the burden on the healthcare system and ensure that those who need medical care are able to get it.” , Bailey said.

About 140,000 to 810,000 Americans are hospitalized with the flu each year, according to the CDC. And the number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 is expected to increase more than 150% between this month and Dec. 1, according to the University of Washington’s Institute of Metrics and Health Assessment.

“Every year, many patients get severe flu with respiratory failure,” said Matthay. Among patients who contract severe pneumonia from the flu, “the vast majority of these patients did not receive the flu vaccine that year.”

Amanda Watts, Jen Rose Smith, John Bonifield, Jacqueline Howard, and Elizabeth Cohen of CNN, contributed to this report.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)