It is possible to play PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games in the Xbox browser

New Microsoft Edge is available on all Xbox Series models

The console family of Xbox Series received an update last week that included the new version of the internet browser Microsoft Edge, now based on Chromium, it brings more optimization and functionality to users, including keyboard and mouse support, but the browser still has some limitations such as blocking downloads and uploads, and it is not possible to install extensions.

One of the first things users think about whenever a “port” is opened is the possibility of running old console emulators, this time it didn’t take long for them to confirm that it is possible to run Nintendo 64 and PlayStation 1 directly from the new browser, due to pages that allow the game to run via browser without the need for downloads.

In the old version of the browser for the consoles of Microsoft (including the Xbox one) it was already possible to run games from older consoles such as Super Nintendo.

The channel Modern Vintage Gamer demonstrated this function on video and you can check it out below.



This capability is also present in browsers found in the Windows and was not blocked by Microsoft in the version of edge for Xbox Series most likely because it is not possible to perform such action without compromising the functionality of other pages.

Nowadays many websites provide the possibility for users to play games from old platforms directly from the page, something that is legally illegal and which is one of the reasons why the Nintendo is increasingly closing in on piracy, the company recently requested that the site RomUniverse not only closed the doors but also destroyed all the ROMS.

The new Microsoft Edge arrives at the same time that the Nintendo announced the arrival of games from Nintendo 64 to Nintendo Switch, through the expansion pack of its online subscription, there is no way of knowing if the company will take any action on this, nor if this will hinder the acquisition of the expansion pack by players of Switch, considering that much of the community reacted negatively to having to pay an additional amount to play games on the platform.

Are you against or in favor of running games on emulators through the browser? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



