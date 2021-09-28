It was accidentally, willingly: teenager posts video on TikTok and spoils thousands of scientific studies

In July of this year, young American Sarah Frank managed to ruin thousands of scientific studies by posting an unpretentious video on her TikTok account.

In the 56-second production, she hinted to her followers that it was possible to earn money by participating in paid surveys. Despite appearing somewhat harmless, the attitude of the young woman had a great impact on scientists in the United States.

In the video, Sarah Frank is shown sitting in her bedroom, smiling for the camera and taking the step by step of getting her reward through a research platform.

“Welcome to the little side work I recommend you have — part one,” she says during the recording, directing her followers to Prolific.com. “Basically, it’s a bunch of surveys that pay different amounts of money for different periods,” explains the young woman.

@sarahndom i’m excited for this series!! #sidehustles #sarahssidehustles #prolific #makingmoney #sidehustleideas ♬ original sound – sarah 🙂

Frank’s tip quickly went viral. In one month, his video hit 4.1 million views. By table, the Prolific platform gained thousands of new users — which, in another context, would also be good. But in this case, it was bad. After all, most of the new records came from the same profile: young women in their 18s. And this destroyed the dynamics of scientific research, which need to rely on a more diverse pool of potential volunteers.

women boom

Suddenly, scientists accustomed to having a diverse array of volunteers for their Prolific studies found their polls flooded with responses from young women in Frank’s same age group.

At the time, a member of the Stanford Behavioral Laboratory posted on the Prolific website’s forum talking about the problem of the increase — rapid and dominated by women — of users on the platform.

“We saw a big jump in the number of participants on the US platform, from 40k to 80k. Now, many of our studies have a gender bias, with about 85% of the participants being women. Furthermore, the average age is around 21”.

Hannah Schechter, a researcher at Wayne State University, appears to have been the first person to crack the case. The psychologist shared the video on her Twitter and commented that maybe that viral was the answer. It really was.

Frank said he had no idea his video would go viral — let alone hinder scientific research. She pointed out that she didn’t get anything after the viral.

“It definitely didn’t occur to me that the video was going to explode. I just posted it for my friends and followers, not for the outreach I ended up getting,” she said. “I think it blew up because the site was really cool and people love efficient ways to earn money”, commented the young woman.

“I got some pretty nasty comments accusing me of being selfish and ruining the site myself, even though I didn’t get any rewards for that video,” said the young woman. “I also believe that a lot of people who signed up after seeing my video will forget about it soon and the number of users will decrease.”

Phelim Bradley, co-founder and CTO of Prolific, confirmed Frank’s thesis in an interview with The Verge. “Before Tiktok, about 50% of responses on our platform came from women,” said Bradley. “The increase reached 75% for a few days, but since then that number has declined. We are currently back to 60% of responses coming from women”, she explained.

According to the CTO, about 4,600 studies were interrupted by Frank’s video on TikTok. This total corresponds to approximately 1/3 of the active searches on the platform at the time of the video. However, he said that most of these studies can be resumed.

new features

Prolific also reimbursed researchers whose studies were significantly affected by the increase in women on the platform.

After what happened, the company needed to revamp some things on the platform. One is a new set of demographic screening tools.

The action came a month after Frank’s viral video. The company now has a team responsible for the demographic balance, so that if this happens again, the solution is faster.