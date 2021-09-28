Iury Castilho denounces that he suffered a racist attack on the nets after a game between CSA and Cruzeiro: “It’s abominable” | csa

Player Iury Castilho denounced this Monday that he was the victim of a racist attack by Instagram after CSA’s 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, in Belo Horizonte, in the 26th round of Serie B. Domingo, the striker scored the winning goal for the team from Alagoas at the Independência Stadium.

According to Iury, he received aggressive messages, with audio and images, from a Cruzeiro supporter and was called a monkey. The 26-year-old athlete published the prints of the attack on his social networks and, in contact with the ge/AL, gave an outburst this Monday afternoon:

– We have to denounce any racist attitude of a human being. It’s disgusting. When I got the messages, I just remembered everything I did and struggled to get here. I’m black with a lot of pride. Blessed. Happy with everything I built. I only have to feel sorry for these people. They are poor people. I will not victimize myself, no. I do not need this. I will only demand respect. My life is marked by fights, defeats and many victories.

Iury Castilho scored CSA's winning goal over Cruzeiro

Iury is represented by lawyers Neimar Quesada and Renan Coelho Costa and promises to go to the last consequences to exact punishment from the fans. The lawyers’ office issued a statement even on Monday.

– We received the news from our client with great indignation and sadness. In the 21st century, we can no longer tolerate this prejudiced behavior, not only from fans, but from the entire football community, from society as a whole. Due to the offenses directed at Iury, based on the elements of race, the alleged crime of qualified racial injury and threat will be reported.

Iury Castilho, from CSA, made prints of the racist attack he suffered

Recently, the CSA launched a goalkeeper’s uniform that highlights the fight against racial prejudice and, this month, paid tribute to a victim of racism in football.

In the match against Londrina, for the 24th round of Serie B, the club delivered a shirt and a letter of support to midfielder Celsinho. He made three complaints this year about racist attacks he suffered in Brazilian games.