Jadson is regularized in Avaí and may debut against Londrina | Hawaii

Jadson may be one of the news from Claudinei Oliveira in Avaí’s lineup to face Londrina in the next round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The 37-year-old midfielder was regularized in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and is available to the technical committee of Leão da Ilha.

Jadson was revealed by Athletico and played for eight seasons in Ukrainian football. In 2012, he returned to Brazil to defend São Paulo. Afterwards, it was negotiated with Corinthians in the exchange that involved striker Alexandre Pato. He arrived at Leão da Ilha on loan from Hurricane until the end of the season and with salaries paid by the club from Paraná.

The match between Avaí and Londrina is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Ressacada stadium, in Florianópolis.

