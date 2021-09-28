Joe Biden Receives Covid-19 Vaccine Booster In US | World

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, 78, received this Monday (27) a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine (see the video above).

The application of the vaccine booster was approved by the American health authority last week and is recommended for elderly people and adults with comorbidities.

Infections in the US have been on the rise because of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Last week the country returned to record more than 2,000 daily deaths from complications of the disease.

According to the platform “Our World in Data”, linked to the University of Oxford, the USA applied the two doses – or a single dose – in about 56% of its population.

The country has faced difficulties to encourage vaccination – free and universal – among its inhabitants and even offers money for those who get vaccinated.

The American president has even said that the country is currently experiencing a “non-vaccinated pandemic” in which cases and deaths directly affect the population that chose not to protect themselves with the vaccine.

For the World Health Organization (WHO), current data do not indicate that booster doses are necessary.

The organization argues that the most vulnerable people around the world must be fully vaccinated before the richest countries immunize their population with one more dose.

For the chief scientist of the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, more research is needed to define the vaccine schedule with one more dose.