“Joelma’s Farmer” makes passionate declaration to his true girlfriend

After causing a stir on the web, being named as Joelma’s affair, Ewerton Martin used social media to show his real girlfriend. Last week, the singer had already clarified that the supposed relationship was, in fact, a marketing action to promote her new work, the video for Sim.

“Just for the record out there, that my love is yours,” Ewerton wrote in the caption of a post that was liked by Joelma. He even marked the girl in the post, but her profile is closed.

Ewerton is 34 years old and is a farmer and lawyer, in addition to working as a model. After starring with Joelma in Sim, the São Paulo native, born in Rio das Pedras, gained about 146,000 followers on Instagram.

joelma-and-boyfriend Joelma and EwertonInstagram joelma They acted together in a video of the singerreproduction joelma and farmer Joelma and the handsome farmerreproduction Joelma kisses farmer in clip Joelma kisses farmer in the music video SimPlayback/YouTube joelma-RED Joelma is one of the most loved singers in BrazilInstagram/Disclosure 0

