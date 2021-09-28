Johnson & Johnson has vacancies open for internship and trainee; up to BRL 7 thousand

For those looking for an opportunity to develop an internship or trainee, great news was released by one of the big companies in the pharmaceutical, medical utensils and personal care products sector. O Johnson & Johnson 2022 Intern and Trainee Program already had the registrations disclosed.

Both the trainee and internship programs offer great opportunities for professional development and encompass three different areas: Consumer Health, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices. Interns and trainees must work on one of these fronts, as specified by the company.

Internship at Johnson & Johnson

For internship vacancies, the minimum requirements include that the candidate has completed a higher education course between December 2022 and December 2023, with a bachelor’s, licentiate or technological degree.

The internship period is 30 hours a week and the opportunities are for São Paulo and São José dos Campos (capital and interior of São Paulo). It is not necessary to have knowledge of English. Check out the qualifying phases:

Registrations;

Testing (scheduled for October);

Video challenge (scheduled for October);

Match of values ​​(expected for November);

Group Challenge (scheduled for November);

Interview (planned for November and December).

The program is scheduled to start in January and February 2022. Those who qualify will have some benefits, such as:

Transport assistance;

Valid for Christmas basket;

Health care;

Paid vacations;

Monthly scholarship: penultimate year of graduation R$ 1,950.00 and last year of graduation R$ 2,300.00;

Employee assistance program;

Food stamps or on-site cafeteria;

J&J Flex (home office twice a week when returning in person);

Discounts on Johnson & Johnson products.

Trainee at Johnson & Johnson

For those looking for trainee positions, the candidate must have completed graduation in December 2018 or be ready to complete it in December 2021. The deadline, in this case, was extended to three years.

Another requirement, not necessarily mandatory, is experience of at most two years in the area for which you applied. Opportunities are intended for the São Paulo state, being necessary to have availability to work in the capital, São José dos Campos and Guarulhos.

Another advantage is that mastering the English language is not a mandatory requirement. Check out the qualifying phases:

Registrations;

Testing (scheduled for October);

Video challenge (scheduled for October);

Match of values ​​(expected for November);

Fast Case (scheduled for November);

Final Panel (scheduled for December).

The program is scheduled to start in February 2022. Those who qualify will enjoy the following benefits:

Salary of BRL 7,000.00;

Annual bonus;

Transport vouchers or parking;

Medical and odontologic assistence;

Food stamps or on-site cafeteria;

Employee assistance program;

Discounts on Johnson & Johnson products;

Gympass;

Private Pension;

J&J Flex (home office twice a week when returning home).

Applications for internship and trainee

The application date is the same for internship and trainee, therefore, until October 8, 2021. To enroll you must access the official website (Trainee or Internship) and click on enroll.

It is important to explain that for trainees there are four options in the area of ​​expertise, as follows: