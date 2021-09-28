José Alfredo suspects that Merival is Fabrício Melgaço

In the next chapters of Empire, the supposed identity of Fabricio Melgaço is revealed to José Alfredo (Alexander Nero). Arrested, the Commander receives a mysterious note and is stunned.

The message says he must call a certain number. Thus, he will find out who is his worst enemy, responsible for everything bad that has been happening in his life.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Curious, the businessman takes advantage of the sunbath to contact the person. He tries twice until someone unexpected answers: the lawyer Merival (Roberto Pirillo).

The man has no reaction when he sees that the Commander is on the other end of the line and acts naturally. “How did you get my other number? It’s personal. I don’t pass it on to my clients…”, justifies.

Suspicious, José Alfredo explains. “They gave me this number here at the penitentiary…“, reveals. “I probably already had this number of other cases… I’ll update when I go there…”, highlights the lawyer.

The Commander makes a scene and says he called just to find out about the process. Confused, he hangs up the phone and wonders if Merival is really Fabrício Melgaço, his great rival.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.