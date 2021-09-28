José de Abreu apologizes for posting against Congresswoman Tabata Amaral

José de Abreu was recently involved in a controversy when he criticized Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) in early September, redistributing a publication on Twitter with a sexist nature and with the threat of sexual aggression.

This Monday, September 17, the actor apologized for what had happened, stating that he was wrong to repost the publication in question.

“I was dead wrong. My life is full of mistakes, and one of the things I’ve learned is that when you’re very critical, you have to learn to be self-critical. […]”

“I’m going to write a letter to Tabata, on video. I’ll write her an apology. I will propose a political attitude. This fact happened Saturday before last. On Sunday, it was the cancellation thing,” he said on the “Fala, Lola, Fala” channel on YouTube.

“What I would like to discuss is that this is a daily deconstruction that we have to do against racism, homophobia, misogyny, sexism. Can I speak ill of my mother? Or how is a woman machismo? My mother was sexist, racist,” he continued.

“I was raised in an extremely fascist environment. When my father died, in 1955, we went through a battle, but she was a fighter. She was not a moral person. And very early on, I realized that I had to get away from my mother’s advice”, he added.

TABATA WILL TURN THE JUSTICE AGAINST JOSÉ DE ABREU

In conversation with CNN Brasil, Tabata Amaral criticized José de Abreu’s report, and revealed that this type of aggression needs to be denounced, and because of that, he “took appropriate legal actions”.

“José de Abreu reposted a message that said he would punch me until he was arrested. Simply for disagreeing with my ideas. Unfortunately, machismo is very present, very violent and tries to silence us”, she told the channel.

“We go forward denouncing crimes like these, so I took the appropriate legal measures against these two people who threatened me with physical aggression.”

