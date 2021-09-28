José de Abreu shocks when he changes his attitude with Tabata Amaral after bullshit

José de Abreu decided to recognize that he was wrong to like and share a post considered sexist and violent about Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP) on social networks. The actor even guaranteed that he will write a letter to the federal deputy.

The situation occurred in early September, when he shared a post with a threat of physical aggression to the parliamentarian. At the time, the famous was massacred on Twitter and got people talking.

“I was dead wrong. My life is full of mistakes, and one of the things I’ve learned is that when you’re very critical, you have to learn to be self-critical.” stated José de Abreu on the Fala, Lola, Fala channel on YouTube.

The actor, who recently left Globo, followed: “I’m going to write a letter to Tabata, on video I’m going to write her an apology. I will propose a political attitude. This fact happened Saturday before last. On Sunday, it was that cancellation thing.”

“What I would like to discuss is that this is a daily deconstruction that we have to do against racism, homophobia, misogyny, sexism. Can I speak ill of my mother? Or how is a woman machismo? My mother was sexist, racist”, recalled the 75-year-old veteran.

Finally, Abreu said: “I was raised in an extremely fascist environment. When my father died, in 1955, we went through a battle, but she was a fighter. She was not a moral person. And very early on, I realized I had to walk away from my mother’s advice”.

For CNN Brazil, Tabata Amaral said that the actor’s post about her was sexist and violent. She said that she took the “applicable legal measures”.

“José de Abreu reposted a message that said he would punch me until he was arrested. Simply for disagreeing with my ideas. Unfortunately, machismo is very present, very violent and tries to silence us”, she stated to the news channel.

The deputy added: “We go forward denouncing crimes like these, so I took the appropriate legal measures against these two people who threatened me with physical aggression”.

