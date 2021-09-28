Juca: Corinthians is setting up to face any Brazilian team – 09/27/2021

The 2-1 victory against Palmeiras in Saturday night’s derby (25), by Brasileirão, had Corinthians starting a game for the first time by the quartet formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Roger Guedes, the reinforcements that were hired for the season in the last transfer window, and the impression left by the team led by Sylvinho was good.

In the Posse de Bola #164 podcast, Juca Kfouri says that it will still take time for adjustments, but Corinthians is preparing a team to be able to face any opponent in the country, with a very different perspective from the one that started the season.

“The fact is that Corinthians shows that they are building a team to play against any Brazilian team and this, in fact, changes the level of Corinthians indisputably. One of the trio won on Saturday. Of course, Corinthians is no better than Flamengo and Flamengo it’s not even better than Atlético-MG, but it won’t go to a game against Flamengo or against Atlético-MG with the prospect of being thrashed, there will be a game, against any team there will be a game,” says Juca.

“It can become a beautiful team. Short term, because it’s a veteran team, but it can become a beautiful team, it’s already shown that. There’s still a lack of rapport, a lot of things are still lacking, there’s still a lack of better physical preparation, Corinthians made to measure that the second half was running, the team was dying physically, then they had to make the substitutions and Palmeiras became better”, he adds.

Regarding the derby that marked the end of a series of seven matches without a win for Corinthians in the confrontation, Juca also considers that the team coached by Sylvinho took advantage of the rival’s difficulty in needing to propose the game, acting with the ball, which is considered the biggest problem of the commanded by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira.

“Corinthians also had the fortune of once again finding a Palmeiras that has a lot of difficulty in needing to play with the ball. That was the proposal, especially from the moment they lost the game. goal in the first half, but the fact is that even tactically Corinthians was not inferior to Palmeiras,” says Juca.

“Palmeiras has this chronic problem of having difficulty playing with the ball, not being able to stretch out and make a direct throw”, he concludes.