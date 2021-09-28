Juliette welcomes Pabllo Vittar on ‘TVZ’: ‘I’m mesmerized when I look at her!’ | TVZ

Another TVZ Season Juliette up in the air! Today the program received the diva Pablo Vittar for a date full of surprises. The TVZ stage caught fire! They were a luxury and perfected the look. 😍

Juliette and Pabllo at TVZ — Photo: Multishow

The night was filled with a lot of music, Juliette and Pabllo’s duet, challenges, nominations and a special guest appearance by the singer Linker, which was the name of the #JuliIndicates of today.

Juliette and Pablo Vittar singing together was the most anticipated moment of the program. they sang the song “Use me”.

Juliette and Pabllo sing Me Usa

ju sang “Gee, that’s hot”, one of the great successes of his EP.

Juliette sings Vixe que Gostoso

Did you hear about the meme that said there was a date and time set for Pabllo Vittar to be sick? Poor Juliette, thought she was really sick! 🗣️

And today the program rocked, Linker made a beautiful cameo and showed all his talent. What voice!

Liniker sings baby

Karaoke could not be missing! Pabllo and Ju had a lot of fun trying to sing “I Will Survive” 😂

The muse Pabllo showed what came and let out her voice! She sang BANG BANG, sad with T and Zap Zum that didn’t let anyone stop, not even the show’s host who danced a lot!

Pabllo Vittar sings Bang Bang

Pabllo Vittar sad cata with T

Pabllo Vittar sings Zap Zum

And there was even spoiler for the next TVZ presenter! Who will take over from Juliette next season?