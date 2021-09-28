Jumping rope helps you lose weight – Health and well-being

Hello, Internet users who follow the Health and Well-being column

Jump rope It is a very efficient physical exercise for conditioning, improving the functioning of the cardiovascular system, due to its aerobic aspect, in addition to muscle toning, turning the legs, mainly. the act of jump rope moves the upper and lower limbs. By being well oriented, she can get into your training routine. With the period of closed gyms, at the beginning of the pandemic, the search for rope activity in videos on the web increased. Do you like jumping rope?

The benefits of jumping rope:

Improves fitness;

Improves motor coordination;

Tones the body, especially the legs;

Helps in blood circulation;

It plays a good role in balance.

How to jump rope – YouTube playback

Jump rope it also provides general well-being. Being a lucid activity has a positive impact on mental health. The activity is great for burning calories: 300 calories in 30 minutes of intense training, on average.

Jump rope should not be practiced by pregnant women. Elderly, obese people and people with joint problems should seek guidance from a Physical Education Professional and Physiotherapist.

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

Health in Pills

São José Memorial Hospital receives international recertification

O Hospital Memorial São José, from Rede D’Or, received the recertification of hospital accreditation from Joint Commission International (JCI), one of the most important in the world for the health area. This means that the hospital unit has reached an international standard of excellence in care, with safe processes and protocols and less risk to patients. The São José Memorial was certified by JCI for the first time in 2012, being the first in the North-Northeast to receive the title, and received recertifications in 2015, 2018 and 2021. In each evaluation, indexes, parameters, routines and criteria are analyzed in the provision of health services. A group of JCI assessors spent a week reviewing all the routines, practices, protocols, flowcharts, making up the audit. All sectors of the hospital were visited, checking care, administrative and maintenance processes and how they met the standards required by the accrediting company. These standards are the same as those applied in hospitals around the world.

“This recertification was the best ever. She checked the hospital’s maturity in providing patient care. The society recognizes that the São José Memorial Hospital has taken a leap in the quality of health service delivery, including the most critical periods of the pandemic. We feel this in customer satisfaction and loyalty surveys”, says the hospital’s general director, Thalles Melo.

Opinion – Expert Word

Brazil leads number of plastic surgeries in the world

Breast surgery is in first place in the ranking of plastic surgeries sought in the world:

“The choice is always individualized, based on the patient’s desire and body structure. All surgery planning is done during an evaluation consultation”. inform the plastic surgeon Priscilla Lopes.

Plastic Surgeon Priscila Lopes – Photo: Publicity

Brazil surpassed the United States and became the country that most performs these aesthetic procedures in the world. Among the most sought after interventions, breast augmentation with silicone implants, indicated to treat small, flaccid and poorly projected breasts, appears in first place.

Breast surgery is in first place in the ranking of plastic surgeries sought in the world. The choice is always individualized, based on the patient’s desire and body structure. All surgery planning is done during the evaluation appointment.

Implants vary in shape and size: there are those called “round”, which project the neck more, and those called “anatomic”, with a more natural appearance. These breast implants have been updated over the decades. They are made with a highly cohesive gel, which ensures that the silicone does not dissipate even if the prosthesis breaks.

Another important change is that they are currently “lifetime”, with no need for systematic change at 10 years, as was the case before. The prosthesis will only need to be changed if you have esthetic dissatisfaction or any complications. Candidates for this procedure are usually women who want to increase breast volume or improve the shape of the breasts. There is no age limit for performing this surgery, as long as clinical health is adequate.

In the case of minimum age, the patient is expected to have “completed” breast formation and growth, which happens around 16 years of age, but these cases also need to be individualized, as there are some genetic changes that can be corrected before even that age.

Priscila Lopes is a plastic surgeon

See too

Brazil

Public debt rises 1.57% in August and approaches R$5.5 quarter

Chamber

Deputies overturn vetoes on law suspending evictions in pandemic