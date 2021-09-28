Juninho Paulista expects “English” release until Wednesday: “I’m sure this time we’ll be complete” | soccer

The coordinator of the main Brazilian men’s team, Juninho Paulista, showed full confidence in having all players called up on the FIFA date of October. Brazil faces Venezuela, on October 7th, in Caracas, then Colombia, on October 10th, in Barranquilla, and closes the triple round of Qualifiers against Uruguay, on the 14th, in Manaus.

On a visit to Manaus, to inspect the Arena da Amazônia, the manager recalled that there is already a pre-understanding between clubs, the English league and the clubs and he only awaits confirmation of the release “in one or two days”, with the seal of FIFA too.

1 of 2 Manoel Flores, Juninho Paulista and Fabio Mahseradjian at the press conference in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction Manoel Flores, Juninho Paulista and Fabio Mahseradjian at the press conference in Manaus — Photo: Reproduction

– This issue started in conversation on the last FIFA date, when we released (the CBF) the punishment for athletes to play, in their local games and for the Champions League. It was a demonstration of good faith, exactly aiming at the FIFA date of October so that we don’t have problems and they can be released. The conversation was very productive, it is well under way and I believe that in another day or two we can have this confirmation. But we are very confident, that’s why we called the athletes. Our certainty is that this time we will be complete – said Juninho Paulista.

The delegation also praised the treatment to the lawn, which is undergoing renovation and already seemed in better condition. The government of Amazonas, with partners, also removed the lighting and installed a provisional one, for another stadium.

2 of 2 Arena da Amazônia — Photo: Rômulo Almeida Arena da Amazônia — Photo: Rômulo Almeida

The CBF directors also reinforced that there will be no problem with England players defending the Brazilian team. There has already been a request for exceptionality and they are awaiting a response from the federal government. There are eight players who play in England.

Juninho and CBF competition director Manoel Flores highlighted that the “atypical situation” in the other game, with Argentina suspended with five minutes of the ball rolling, “had no CBF responsibility.” Flores needled the Argentines, recalling that the Uruguayans, this time, are already providing their “homework”, when they asked for the exceptionality of Cavani, from Manchester United.

– What we observe is that the visiting team is already doing their homework, so that this does not happen. Also because it is her responsibility to take care of her athletes. We already had a meeting yesterday with the Integrated Command and Control Center of Amazonas, we spoke with all the authorities, we aligned. I don’t think there will be any problem. We are doing everything within the script – commented Flores.

Juninho and fitness coach Fabio Mahrseradjian remembered the affection of the Pernambuco public on the last date FIFA, even with the stadium closed – Brazil beat Peru 2-0. Confirming eight matches and eight victories in the Qualifiers. Absolute leader.

The governor of Amazonas expects 14 thousand people inside the stadium. At a party with responsibility and all protocols respected. The Brazilian team’s commission said it was eager to return to playing with fans on the field.