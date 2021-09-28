Just walking may not improve physical fitness, study says

posted on 9/28/2021 06:00



Combining walking and more intense exercise helps in gaining endurance for everyday actions, such as climbing stairs, the study shows – (credit: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil)

All physical exercises are beneficial to the body. But if you are looking to strengthen your body so that you don’t have problems performing everyday activities, such as going up and down stairs, the famous walk may not be enough. Researchers in the United States followed the routine of about 2,000 people for four years and found that, done regularly, moderate to vigorous exercise, such as running or swimming for more than 30 minutes, increases physical fitness three times more than taking more steps. at low speed. The data were presented in the latest edition of the specialized journal European Heart Journal, and, according to the authors of the article, they can encourage people to adopt more intense training routines, which improve physical performance and, consequently, health.

“Although there is a great deal of evidence supporting the health benefits generated by physical activity, we do not have precise data on the type of exercise an individual needs to do to be more physically fit, especially in the general population, on the contrary athletes or individuals with specific medical conditions. Our study was designed to fill this gap,” says, in a statement, Matthew Nayor, assistant professor at the Boston University School of Medicine, in the United States, and lead author of the study.

The team evaluated data from participants in the Framingham Heart Study initiative, a long-term scientific study of the cardiovascular system that began in the late 1940s. “We analyzed data from third-generation volunteers in this investigation, literally the grandchildren of the original participants, in many cases”, details Nayor. The group was evaluated between 2016 and 2019, a period in which they were periodically subjected to various medical examinations, especially cardiopulmonary exercise tests (CPET), which help to measure their fitness more accurately.

The analyzes showed that frequent moderate to vigorous exercise sessions significantly improved physical fitness compared to lighter activities such as taking 10,000 steps over the course of a day. “We had already expected to find that more intense physical activity would lead to better ‘peak exercise’ performance, that is, the ability to perform more intense tasks, but we were surprised to see that these exercises were also more efficient than the walks to prepare the body for lower effort activities”, he details.

Nayor explains that participants who recorded a greater number of steps taken per day had better physical performance than sedentary ones, which shows health gains from this less intense activity. But the study also shows that walking is a habit that must be combined with intense or moderate physical practice to generate significant results for the body’s endurance.

“There is ample evidence from other studies that higher step counts are associated with a number of health benefits, which is especially positive for seniors, who are unable to exert as much effort. However, if your goal is to improve your fitness level or slow down the inevitable decline in stamina that occurs with aging, performing at least a moderate strenuous activity is three times more efficient than just walking at a relatively low cadence. ”, emphasizes.

According to the researcher, the results can be used by the population in a beneficial way. “Establishing what each of these habitual physical activities is capable of doing for physical conditioning (…) can serve as an incentive for people to be even more active”, justifies Nayor.

Get ready



Luciano Lourenço, general practitioner at Hospital Santa Lúcia, in Brasília, and specialist in sports medicine, believes that the data from the American study confirm recent findings related to the benefits of more intense sports practices. “We have some studies that have already shown us how these activities generate greater gains in muscle activity and cardiovascular health. These benefits end up giving a more expressive resistance to the organism and to health as a whole”, he says.

The doctor reminds you that you must be able to perform moderate to high effort activities. “It is not recommended that a sedentary person already get up from the sofa and start running intensely or swimming for more than half an hour. This can lead to damage, especially if she already has an injury or a more serious health problem. It is important to give this warning to avoid harm to health instead of gains”, he warns.

Lourenço advises that the best solution is to gradually increase the physical activity routine. “The human body is a machine that adapts very quickly. You can take a totally sedentary person and, with proper training, transform their body in six months. But everything needs to be done carefully and with the guidance of an expert. He’s the one who will tell you what’s best for your situation.”