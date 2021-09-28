Kamaru Usman defeats Jon Jones and is the new #1 weight-for-weight in the UFC. Stake Raises Also Up | combat

The list of the best UFC fighters among men has a new number 1. Kamaru Usman, a Nigerian welterweight champion (under 77kg), took the position in the organization’s ranking update this week. He ousted Jon Jones, who more than a year ago gave up his light heavyweight belt (under 93kg), but who still remained the best weight-for-weight in the UFC. Coincidence or not, Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas last Friday, accused of domestic violence.

1 out of 4 Kamaru Usman is the new world number 1 among all categories — Photo: Getty Images Kamaru Usman is the new world number 1 among all categories — Photo: Getty Images

At 34, Kamaru Usman has a virtually flawless record. There are 19 wins and only one loss, this one in his second fight as a professional, in 2013. After winning TUF 21 in 2015, he won another eight fights before winning the title shot. In 2019, he ousted Tyron Woodley and became welterweight champion. So far, Usman has four title defenses: he beat Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal twice, and Gilbert Durinho. On November 6th, he has another fight with Covington, at UFC 268.

In addition to Usman’s rise to the top and Jon Jones’s fall to second place, the weight-for-weight ranking has seen even more changes with the holding of UFC 266 last Saturday. Alexander Volkanovski, who made an epic duel after beating Brian Ortega for the featherweight belt (under 66kg), is the new number 3 on the list, surpassing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, now in fourth place.

Stake Rises Among Women

2 of 4 Jessica Staker Moves Up to Fifth Place Among UFC Women — Photo: Getty Images Jessica Staker moves up to fifth place among UFC women — Photo: Getty Images

UFC 266 in Las Vegas also caused changes in women’s weight-for-weight. After massacring Cynthia Calvillo in a clash at flyweight (under 56kg), Jessica Staker moved up from sixth to fifth place on the list, surpassing strawweight (under 52kg) Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The Brazilian continues as challenger number 1 in flies, while the Polish is currently number 2 in straw.

Also among women, at flyweight, Taila Santos climbed three positions by dominating Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266, and now occupies the ninth place – which was the American.

Marlon Moraes drops four positions

Marlon Moraes’ third straight loss in the UFC also weighed on the ranking. Before number six in the under-61kg division, the Brazilian from Nova Friburgo was knocked out by Georgian Merab Dvalishvili, who moved up five places to the new #6, while Marlon dropped four steps and is now #10.

Check out the complete UFC ranking updated this week: