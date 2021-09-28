Kebab delivery denounced one of Europe’s most wanted jihadists | International

More information

The delivery of a platform of delivery enters via Cádiz street, in Almería, in southern Spain. He parks his motorcycle at number 20, and a man appears on the second-floor balcony. A few meters away, a policeman follows the scene with great attention. He watches this street because of suspicions that one of Europe’s most wanted jihadists is hiding there, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, an Egyptian-British rapper accused of turning into a bloodthirsty Islamic State fighter after traveling to Syria and enlisting in its ranks . The agent has yet to locate him, but he has just recognized one of his alleged collaborators, Abderrezak Siddiki. It is that individual who appeared fleetingly on the balcony when he saw his lunch arrive. The hunt is just beginning.

The records of Operation Altepa, kept under judicial secrecy in Spain until weeks ago, and to which EL PAÍS has now had access, reveal the details of the capture of Abdel Bary in April 2020 and how cellphone applications caused his downfall. It all started when investigators received the warning that this violent IS “foreign fighter” wanted to return to Europe, “arriving from patera [uma balsa improvisada] some unknown point on the coast [da província] of Almeria”. The suspicions of the agents, in contact with the National Intelligence Center, predicted the worst: “The fact that he intends to go beyond any means of regular travel suggests that his objective is to commit any type of action related to his terrorist militancy or, at the very least, request local support to travel across European territory”. That’s why they intensified their surveillance.

Images that, according to the police, Abdel Bary published on his social networks, carrying “Kalashnikov-type assault rifles or machine guns”.

The alarms were triggered on April 14 – in full confinement by the coronavirus – when the arrival of five pateras to the coast of Almería, coming from North Africa. Several managed to reach the Spanish coast, and “not all of their members were intercepted”, specified the Police, responsible for the search.

Investigators, who had advance information that Abdel Bary might have arrived in town along with Siddiki, began tracking. They checked the list of pension clients throughout the Almería region. Unsuccessfully. They revised the controls for entry into national territory through authorized borders. They didn’t get anything either. The best clue came from the cell phone. The agents had analyzed the suspects’ social networks and, according to the file, had identified Siddiki as a user of the home food delivery apps, which they asked if they had placed any recent orders. Uber Eats replied:

-On April 15, 2020, at 22:46, Abderrezak Seddiki places an order with The Kebab Shop, delivered to the coordinates corresponding to 6-14 Ledesma Street in Almería.

-On April 16, 2020, at 10:00 pm, he placed an order with Makro Döner, delivered to the coordinates belonging to Rua Cádiz, 24-34.

At that moment, two new surveillance devices are activated “on both delivery points”, with the hypothesis that the supposed jihadists are hiding in the vicinity. This mobilization culminates at 2:48 pm on April 18 (local time), when a delivery man with a third shipment walks down Cadiz Street and takes Siddiki to appear at the counter. After recognizing the suspect, the agent posted there decides to follow the biker’s past. He goes with him into the lobby of number 20 and watches from the second-floor landing another man opening the apartment door. It also identifies him: it is Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary.

“Extremely violent”

Operation Altepa thus comes to a head. The National Hearing, the country’s main judicial instance, authorizes searches of the property, a tourist apartment rented via Airbnb. The agents enter on April 20, arrest their three occupants – the two identified and a third, Kossaila Chollouah, of whom they had no news – and seize five cell phones, a USB device, a computer and various documents. The intervention is thoroughly described in the process, which remains open.

From left to right, police photos of Abdel Bary, Siddiki and Chollouah.

Abdel Bary is being held in an isolation module at the Soto del Real penitentiary, in the Madrid region, and faces conviction for belonging to a terrorist organization – a charge he denies. In prison, he said that he arrived in Almería to “work in greenhouses or pick fruit”, and that he had previously traveled to Syria “to help Muslims for humanitarian reasons, in the context of the revolution”. The Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT), which presents itself as a popular part of the indictment, states that the defendant “has very peculiar personality traits and an extremely violent criminal profile”. Álvaro Durán, the alleged jihadist’s lawyer, responds: “The only thing they can accuse him of is belonging, nothing about the commission of attacks. But there is nothing proven – tweets, videos or photos – that puts him in the conflict zone”. The lawyer insists that, therefore, the Police are now trying to “introduce” the offenses of fraud and forgery into terrorist financing.

In this direction, the police inquiry points out: “The support of their expenses seems designed to be based on economic delinquency or documental falsity, to which the three detainees seemed attached. Abdel Bary was evidently dedicated to counterfeiting credit cards”.

The leader, the “muscle”, the “jack of all trades”

The investigations underway at the National Audience sought to trace the trio’s path until they entered Spain, as well as identifying the people who helped them and their alleged contacts with the jihadist structures established in Europe. The Public Ministry and Judge María Tardón, aligned with the inquiry, maintain that there are indications that the detainees are part of the IS and disembarked in Almería after leaving Algeria, where they arrived from Turkey. The Police say that they formed an “itinerant cell” with “distribution of tasks”, and that “one cannot rule out” the existence of other “members and supporters” in Spain or in the rest of Europe.

The group’s leader, police said, is 31-year-old Abdel Bary, whose British nationality the United Kingdom has revoked. Of Egyptian origin, this former rapper known as L Jinny is the son of Adel Abdelmajed Abdelbary, a historic al Qaeda terrorist extradited to the US in 2002 for taking part in attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. Agents said the son traveled to Syria in 2013 to fight for Islamic State. “In early 2014 he was photographed holding the decapitated head of an infidel, apparently during his stay in Raqqa [considerada a capital do Estado Islâmico], and promising relentless war to the West,” says another police inquiry. The agents also believe that the boy, about whom Interpol issued a warning for terrorism, “was engaged in counterfeiting credit cards” to finance his activities.

Police officers conduct one of the detainees on Cadiz Street, in Almería, on April 20 of last year. national police

Seddiki, a 29-year-old Algerian, is described by the police as “chameleon”, and would be the cell’s “jack of all trades”, in charge of “logistics” (“Apartment rental, shopping and probably travel and obtaining documentation false”). Chollouah, also Algerian and 26, “fits the [papel] from Lieutenant to Security”: “Strongly built and expert in martial arts, it would be the muscle”. Both, as well as the alleged boss, deny everything since they were arrested and repeat that they are simple irregular immigrants.

Image of the false French passport seized from Seddiki.

But investigators don’t believe them. Abdel Bary introduced himself under another name when he was arrested. Seddiki was carrying a fake passport. Furthermore, as the prosecutors point out, they also had at that time large amounts of cash and electronic devices (mobile phones and laptops), “although they arrived in Spain only a week ago”. The Police adds that they had three apartments rented simultaneously in Almería, that the ex-rapper accumulated 49,812 euros (more than 300,000 reais) in bitcoins, and that, among his telephone contacts, was a “document and resources facilitator” for combatants ISIS foreigners wishing to return to Europe and the US, based in Turkey, where the investigation also locates them.

The “fantasy” trip to Spain Investigators have not yet been able to ascertain the exact details of the three detainees’ entry into Spain. They estimate that the jihadist cell entered by sea around April 14, 2020, that its members previously knew each other, and that they most likely traveled separately from North Africa to the Spanish coast. “It is the most logical option if they form a group and intend that, in the face of an eventual detention of a vessel, the cell will survive”, says the inquiry. But the suspects deny the accusations and repeat that they met as soon as they arrived in Almería. Even so, a conversation with a family member was found on Kossaila Chollouah’s cell phone that gives some clues about travel. Indeed, although the Police themselves describe the report as “fantasy”, it highlights it to insist on the idea that they possibly did not arrive at the same patera.

– Did you go alone? – the interlocutor asks the supposed jihadist.

– Yes.

– And your friend?

– My friend went on a small boat. A yacht.

– And you, how was it?

– They found a place for me on a big boat. I paid and they helped me to escape/run away.

– Oh, well, thank God you arrived safe.

– They went with their passports. A boat came from England and took them on two rich people’s yachts. Don’t worry, I’m fine, thank God. I’ll call later.

