know details of the “dating” of Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita

The LeoDias column found that Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita are still meeting, but each one lives in a different house. The couple strives for discretion so that fans do not create excessive expectations for them.

According to sources in the column, the singer remains in his apartment in Goiânia, where they have a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a Porschi in the garage. Meanwhile, Andressa lives in Alphaville, a luxury condominium located in the capital of Goiás.

The meeting point of the two is the famous house inspired by the singer’s Greek architecture. Yes, the one that the web tends to compare to Havan stores.

Wanted by the report, Gusttavo and Andressa’s aides replied that they don’t know anything new about the status of their relationship.