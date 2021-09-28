know who is the doctor who drew a gun in a pizzeria

The doctor caught pulling a gun and threatening employees of a pizzeria in Asa Sul on Sunday (26/9) was once the Health Secretary of Santa Inês, a city in the interior of Maranhão. Thiago Zacariotto Lima Alves, currently being investigated by the 1st DP (Asa Sul), responds to administrative improbity processes related to the exercise of the function.

According to several cases in the Court of Justice of the State of Maranhão, the State Public Ministry (MPMA) found evidence of irregularities that would have been committed by Thiago and his father, the city’s mayor at the time, in some auctions that took place in 2013. The state agency suggests condemnation for “frustrating the legality of the bidding process or selective process for entering into partnerships with non-profit entities, or unduly dismissing them”.

In 2018, after a report from the State Court of Auditors, the District Attorney’s Office of Santa Inês even opened an inquiry to investigate irregularities pointed out in the accounts of managers of the Municipal Health Fund (FMS) of the municipality in 2013, at the time in that he was the secretary.

The document indicates that problems were found in bidding processes, in the amount of BRL 18,441,418.90, and absence of collection and withholding of the Tax on Services of Any Nature (ISSQN) for activities provided, in the amount of BRL 75,870.

The calculations also identified the absence of proof of expense of R$ 96,918.74, as well as irregularities in the costs related to contracts 2013.09 (Pregão In person no. 005/2013) and 2013.12 (Pregão In person no. 007/2013). There would also have been the absence of bidding processes, in the amount of R$1,223,101.53, and the absence of a bidding process waiver, in addition to the improper classification of expenses, in the amount of R$ 6,977,844.75.

In November 2015, Thiago was appointed special advisor to the Health Department, but three months later the appointment was rendered null and void.

In a medical clinic where he works, he presents himself as a specialist in general ultrasound, but his registration with the Regional Council of Medicine does not indicate specialties.

The report of metropolises obtained two videos that show the moment when the doctor Thiago Zacariotto Lima Alves pulls a gun and threatens employees of a pizzeria in Asa Sul. of the object. Then he points the gun at one of the employees and puts it back on his hip.

See the moment the doctor drew the gun:

The doctor who threatened pizza parlor employees with a gun to complain about the delay in delivering the product actually provided the wrong address on the delivery application.

Querying the app’s system showed the mistake. Even though the complaint was wrong, the health professional went to the establishment, in Asa Sul, and, carrying a pistol, cursed and threatened the workers.

According to the calculation of the metropolises, Thiago Zacariotto Lima Alves went to the store around 8:30 pm on Sunday (26/9). The customer would have gone to the site twice. In the first, he alleged that he had not received the snack and asked for the delivery to be made to an address different from the one shown in the application.

After approximately an hour, Thiago returned to the pizzeria saying that he still hadn’t received his meal. At that moment, the customer pulled out a gun and told the owner of the place that he wanted his pizza right then and there. The discussion was recorded by security cameras.

See the video:

After about four minutes of arguing, the man received the pizza, apologized, and left. Preliminary information indicates that the doctor does not have a firearm. He will be summoned to testify later this week.

The report of metropolises he couldn’t get in touch with Zacariotto. The space remains open for manifestation.