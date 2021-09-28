Lack of labor in the transport sector raises fears of shortages in the UK | National Newspaper

In the UK, fuels are also a matter of national concern. But for another reason.

The country woke up especially stressed. This Monday (27) images of one squabble after another circulated. The British have been facing long lines at gas stations. In some regions, between 50% and 90% of gas stations are without gasoline.

Concerned, medical associations, nurses and caregivers are asking health professionals to have priority when it comes to supplies.

The government says that it’s not that there is a lack of fuel, but a truck driver to make everything reach the consumer – including food. Some shelves in markets are empty. Nothing chaotic yet, but it worries me.

To the opposition, this was all announced chaos. The problem has to do with Brexit, the divorce of the UK from the European Union. The long hours and low wages were already driving many drivers away from the profession.

The situation got worse because a good part of the truck drivers who worked in the country are from European bloc countries. Before, they circulated freely. Now, new border bureaucracies hinder. Many drivers are paid by the distance traveled, not by the hour. Any delay costs them money. With the restrictions of the pandemic, many went home and did not return.

The calculation is that more than 100,000 new truck drivers are needed in the country. From Friday (24) until this Monday (27), the situation got much worse. To try to solve this problem, the conservative government had to turn to those who were harmed by Brexit: foreign workers.

Authorities will offer 5,000 visas for drivers from other countries to work temporarily until Christmas. The hard part may be convincing them to come back. Eastern European transport associations, a major source of labor for the UK in recent years, say the British now need to learn to deal with the consequences of Brexit.