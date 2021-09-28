Large restaurant chains prepare price increase – 09/27/2021 -Panel SA

Large restaurant chains claim they had been trying to hold back the increase in costs to consumers, but reached the limit with food service sector inflation above 13% in 12 months, according to the ANR (restaurant association).

The entity, which brings together companies such as McDonald’s and Burger King, says that there is no way to define a standard of addition, but the chains are trying to pass on a value below the high of inputs.

Bob’s says it is adjusting its prices according to inflation and market movement. The chain launched chicken sandwiches priced below beef snacks. The company has also been doing promotions.

Bloomin’ Brands, owner of Outback, says the challenge is great with the increase in the price of meat and imported products. The network promises readjustments to customers below inflation and says that, to mitigate the highs, it has carried out actions to review the operation and negotiate with suppliers.

The problem also affects smaller restaurants, which have changed menus and passed on prices to customers.

In the Lanchão, Old Dog and X Picanha chains, which have 60 stores in four states, one or two increases per year are scheduled, but in 2021 four have already been made. And a new transfer is scheduled for October or November, according to the owner of the restaurants, Roger Domingues.

At JapaUm Sushi, protein is the main problem. This year, the salmon went from R$ 34 to R$ 51.90 per kilo, says the owner of the house, João Lessa. The increase in the price of gasoline is also a concern, and has already made freight more expensive for customers.

At Rancho Colonial Grill, transfers are made gradually. From June until now, they have been 15%, but a further 10% increase would be urgent, according to owner Sérgio de Simone.

with Mariana Grazini and Andressa Motter