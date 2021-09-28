LATAM Brasil makes domestic flight without passengers for Boeing 787-9 certification





This Monday (27), LATAM Brasil made the first Boeing 787 Dreamliner certification flight with ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency). The non-commercial flight departed on a domestic route from São Paulo/Guarulhos, alternated to Belém, at the request of the regulatory agency, and landed at its final destination, Manaus, at 4 pm (local time). This is another important step for the company to take over in the country and to be the first to operate this model in Brazil.

Also as part of the operational assessment process, on Thursday (30), the B787 will make another certification flight, but for an international route, from São Paulo/Guarulhos to Miami. And the first international commercial flight of the new aircraft on the São Paulo/Guarulhos-Madrid route is scheduled for the second half of December, after completion of the certification process.

In total, there will be 4 B787-9 aircraft from the LATAM Group fleet in Chile destined for operations in Brazil. These aircraft models will be used with priority for long-haul international flights, especially to Europe, in destinations still to be studied according to the company’s strategy and in accordance with the opening of borders and the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 .

