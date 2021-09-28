Latin Grammy 2021: Giulia Be, Caetano Veloso and Barões da Pisadinha are nominated | Song

The Latin Grammy announced this Tuesday (28) the nominees for the 53 categories of the 22nd edition of the award. See list below.

Caetano Veloso, Anavitória, Nana Caymmi, Duda Beat and Vitor Kley are among the Brazilians nominated.

Singer Giulia Be competes as New Artist and is the only Brazilian in the category.

The duo Barões da Pisadinha, keyboard forró phenomenon, competes for best country album, with “Conquistas”. Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraisa, Daniel, Chitãozinho and Xororó and Michel Teló were also nominated in the category.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo, Colombian singer-songwriter, leads the list with 10 nominations, including album, recording and song of the year.

Juan Luis Guerra, renowned musician from the Dominican Republic, appears in six categories and Spanish rapper C. Tangana, in five.

The Latin Grammy Ceremony takes place on November 18th.

See list of nominees for the Latin Grammy 2021:

Vertigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

El Last Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Salswing! — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Mis Manos — Camilo

Nana, Tom, Vinícius — Nana Caymmi

Privé — Juan Luis Guerra

Origin — Juanes

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II — Natalia Lafourcade

El Madrileño — C. Tangana

“A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas

“A Veces” — Electric Diamond

“Water” — Tainy & J Balvin

“Canción Bonita” — Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

“Dios Así Lo Quiso” — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

“Hawaii” — Maluma

“Mi Guitarra” — Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella

“Patria y Vida” — Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

“Que Sepa Nuestro Amor” — Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández

“Si Hubieras Darling” — Pablo Alborán

“Todo De Ti” — Rauw Alejandro

“Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada)” – Marc Anthony

“A Tu Lado” — Paula Arenas

“Bohemio” — Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias

“Sueltame, Bogota” — Electric Diamond

“Amen” — Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Mountaner

“Dios Así Lo Quiso” — Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra

“Te Olvidaste” — C. Tangana & Omar Apollo

“Maybe” — Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso

Best Breakthrough Artist

Giulia Be

Maria Becerra

bizarre

boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita indian

lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velasquez

“Dios Los Cría” — Andrés Calamaro

“Mis Manos” — Camilo

“Munay” — Pedro Capó

“KO” — Danna Paola

“From Mexico” — Reik

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Vertigo” — Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” — Paula Arenas

“Privé” — Juan Luis Guerra

“Sweet Margaritas” — Nella

“Atlántico a Pie” — Diego Torres

“Adiós” — Sebastián Yatra

“Hi” — Nella

“Canción Bonita” — Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

“La Mujer” — Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi

Best Urban Merger/Interpretation

“El Amor es una Moda” — Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar

“Tattoo (Remix) — Rauw Alejandro & Camilo

“Nathy Peluso: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 36” — Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso

“Diplomatico” — Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa

“Hawai (Remix) — Maluma & The Weeknd

Best Reggaeton Interpretation

“Thou Poison” — J. Balvin

“La Toxica” — Farruko

“Bichota” — Karol G

“Caramel” — Ozuna

“La Curiosidad” —Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers

“A Fuego” — Farina

“Water” — Tainy & J Balvin

“Dakiti” — Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

“La Curiosidad” — Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers

“Patria Y Vida” — Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno,

Maykel Osorbo, El Funky

Best “Urban” Music Album

“Funky Gold” — Akapellah

“El Last Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny

“Monarch” — Eladio Carrion

“ENOC” — Ozuna

“Lyke Mike” —Myke Towers

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song

“Booker T” — Bad Bunny

“Condemned” — Akapellah

“La Vendora de Placer” — Lito MC Cassidy

“Sana Sana” — Nathy Peluso

“Snow Tha Product: BZRP Music Sessions” – Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product

Best Song in Portuguese Language

“A Cidade” — Chico Chico and João Mantuano

“Amores e Flores”—Melim

“Wait for Spring” — Nando Reis

“Tears of Joy” — Maneva & Natiruts

“Lisbon” — Anavitória and Lenin

“Women Don’t Have to Cry” — Ivete Sangalo & Emicida

Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese Language

“Color”—Anavictory

“The Bubble” — Victor Kley

“Duda Beat & Nando Reis” — Duda Beat and Nando Reis

“Will You Believe It?” — Fernanda Takai

“We Come Home Alone” — Tuyo

Best Rock or Alternative Music Album in Portuguese Language

“Album Rosa” — The Color of Sound

“Emidoinã” — André Abujamra

“Oxeaxeexu” — BaianaSystem

“Thus they play my drums” — Marcelo D2

“Breath” — Scalene

“The Bar Calls Me” — Old Virgins

Best Samba/Pagode Album

“Rio: Just Seeing the View” — Martinho Da Vila

“Always You Can Dream” — Paulinho da Viola

“Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter at the Black Tie Pagode” — Nei Lopes, Coisa Fina Project and Guga Stroeter

“Summer Samba” — Diogo Nogueira

“Eleven (Unpublished Songs by Adoniran Barbosa)” — Various Artists

Best Brazilian Popular Music Album

“Canções D’Além Mar” — Zeca Baleiro

“TODAY” — Delia Fischer

“Time to Live” — Thiago Holanda

“It’s Really Good to Be Underwater” — Luedji Luna

“From My Naked Heart” — Zé Manoel

Best Sertaneja Music Album

“Time of Romance” — Chitãozinho and Xororó

“Daniel at Home” — Daniel

“Patroas” — Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa

“Conquests” — The Barons of the Steps

“To Listen on the Phone” — Michel Teló

Best Roots Music Album in Portuguese Language

“Sambadeiras” – Luiz Caldas

“Do Coração” – Sara Correia

“Orin The Language of Angels” – Afrosymphonic Orchestra

“Me and You” – Elba Ramalho

“Arraiá da Veveta” – Ivete Sangalo

“Intensive Levitation Course” — Bunbury

“Control” — Cyanide Caramels

“Los Mesoneros Live From Pangea” — Los Mesoneros

“Light” — No Te Va Gustar

“El Pozo Brillante” — Vicentico

“Ahora 1” — Vincent

“Distinguished” — De La Tierra

“El Sur” — Love Of Lesbian Featuring Bunbury

“Hice Todo Mal” — Las Ligas Menores

“Venganza” — No Te Va Gustar y Nicki Nicole

“Mira Lo que Me Hiciste Hacer” — Electric Diamond

“Mis Grandes Éxitos” —Adan Jodorowsky & The French Kiss

“Origen” — Juanes

“VEHN” — Love Of Lesbian

“El Reflejo” — Laser Rays

“A Veces” — Electric Diamond.

“Cosmos (Anti-Solar System)” — Love Of Lesbian

“El Duelo” — Zoé

“Ganas” — Zoe Gotusso

“Hong Kong” — C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro

Best Alternative Music Album

“KICK I” — Ark

“Tropiplop” — Aterciopelados

“Goat” — La Casa Del Sombrero

“Un Segundo MTV Unplugged” — Café Tacvba

“Calambre” — Nathy Peluso