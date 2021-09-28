Lawyer reveals invasion of office to CPI and reports fear of doctors

Attorney Bruna Morato, a representative of doctors who filed complaints against Prevent Senior, reaffirmed today, in testimony to Covid’s CPI, that the health operator implemented an internal policy of “coercion”, and that health professionals ended up prescribing the so-called “covid kit” for fear of retaliation.

The deponent also revealed to the collegiate that her office was invaded, in São Paulo, in a situation defined by her as “very strange”. An incident report was registered with the Civil Police.

Prevent Senior has a policy of coercion, which was very evident after the complaint actually, even more evident with the leaking of some audios. All customers who resisted were fired from the operator, so there were those who had already been fired and who found the situation repugnant. Others who were still at the operator still fight for the well-being of patients. So, when they came to me, they asked me not to even identify them to the company’s legal department, because they knew that if they were identified, they would be fired. And I say again: they are good doctors.

Bruna late, lawyer, on the alleged “coercion policy” within Prevent Senior

During the hearing, the lawyer narrated the episode of the invasion of the office, but stressed that she did not have proof or evidence that could link the act to an alleged attempt at revenge.

She noted, on the other hand, that she has felt threatened ever since.

“The attitude that this gang had in the building was a very strange attitude, so they started from Friday until Monday, so from the time I leave the building, which is Friday at 6:00 pm, until 9:00 am on Monday- On the day, they went in and out of the building looking for something. They went into several rooms, and they were not carrying anything, so… It seemed like a joke,” she reported.

According to the deponent’s version, the office was raided shortly after the complaints by the group of doctors and former doctors of Prevent Senior became public.

“They entered my building with very modern electronic equipment for what they were doing. They doubled the IP [protocolo de internet, na sigla em inglês] from all the cameras on all floors and left the security system vulnerable for four days.”

white He also stated that a computer and an iPad were stolen from his office, both locked with a password.

On the day of the invasion, the lawyer said, the group also broke the pipe of a bathroom in the office next to hers. The deponent had to provide clarifications to other tenants and that the situation was “embarrassing”.

The lawyer said the burglaries were “very well done” and that the camera caught “well-dressed people” on the night of the invasion. An incident report was registered with the Civil Police of São Paulo.

When other unit owners and I went to register the police report, we weren’t even that interested, because they took them from a room… For you have an idea, they went into a room and took an old folder, then they took this folder, left it in another room of another unit, they took nothing, then they went into another room… And very well done break-ins

Bruna late, today’s lawyer and deponent at Covid’s CPI

After the situation, Bruna said that she started to feel threatened and that only low value items were taken to “devalue the police report”.

“Yes, I was threatened, it’s a somewhat complicated policy. I can’t say that the threats I received were due to Prevent Senior or Prevent Senior’s responsibility, because no one has ever identified themselves or no one has ever been held responsible. “

Doctors reported fear of reprisals

Bruna told the CPI today that professionals at Prevent’s units were required to prescribe the so-called covid kit with hydroxychloroquine and other drugs without proven efficacy against the disease.

“It reached a regrettable point, in my opinion. This kit consisted of 8 items. The doctor on duty said to the patient: ‘I need to give it to you. If I don’t, I’m fired. If you’re taking it, take only the vitamins and proteins . the others [medicamentos], in addition to not being effective, they are very dangerous.”

The doctor pointed out that the operator’s target audience is made up of seniors over 60 years old. “The set of drugs, despite being ineffective, for that population became potentially lethal,” he told the CPI senators.

Bruna also reported that the kits offered by Prevent Senior were sealed and the prescription was ready. “I can’t tell my client that he’s doing the job autonomously,” he said.

Last week, the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior, argued that doctors had autonomy to determine the ideal treatment.

Complaints against Prevent Senior

Prevent Senior, which is already the target of investigations by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Civil Police and Covid’s CPI, is accused of allegedly pressuring its affiliated doctors to treat patients with substances from the “covid kit”, such as hydroxychloroquine, which has no proven efficacy against covid-19.

She is also suspected of having conducted a study of hydroxychloroquine in treating the disease without notifying patients or their relatives. Such a study would have omitted patient deaths, influencing the result to give the impression that the drug would be effective.

The Attorney General, Mario Sarrubbo, created a kind of task force —composed of prosecutors Everton Zanella, Fernando Pereira, Nelson dos Santos Pereira Júnior and Neudival Mascarenhas Filho— to investigate the accusations against Prevent Senior.

Faced with the accusations, the company has been arguing that there was no direct guidance for the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine because doctors are free to prescribe the drug they deem most appropriate for each patient.

The company also denies that it has tampered with any clinical studies. It is suspected that patients who died as a result of covid had their death certificates issued without reference to the disease caused by the coronavirus, like the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).