LeBron Reveals Considered NFL Proposals During 2011 NBA Lockout | nba

Like many young people in the United States, LeBron James was a two-sport athlete in high school. In his first three years in high school, the star divided his time between basketball and football, before focusing exclusively on the court. The oval ball, however, remained on his radar.

The Lakers star was interviewed this Monday by Peyton and Eli Manning during the broadcast of the Cowboys vs. Eagles match, the last of week 3 of the NFL, and revealed to have considered a comeback in American football when the Dallas Cowboys themselves and the Seattle Seahawks made bids during the 2011 NBA stoppage.

– Jerry Jones (owner of the Dallas Cowboys) offered me a contract and so did Pete Carroll, from Seattle, during the NBA lockout. It definitely interested me, my mind was racing thinking about football, playing on Sundays, but we managed to close a deal in the NBA and I quickly got back to the court. I definitely thought about the possibility, I still have the shirts Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me in 2011 – LeBron said on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

The NBA went into lockout in 2011 after negotiations for a new collective agreement between players and owners stalled. The season only started in December of that year, instead of October as usual. At the time, many of the league’s athletes went to play outside the US during the stoppage.

LeBron James played wide receiver in high school and during the interview talked about playing the tight end, a position other former basketball players have transitioned to. The star even joked that he would have stayed in football if his team’s quarterback was better.