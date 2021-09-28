‘Left hole’, says woman of country singer found dead inside car in Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

Giovanne Salles released EP in 2018 and sang suffering

Friends mourn the death of country singer

Giovanne Salles: country singer found dead in a car in Belo Horizonte

Speaking to g1, this Monday afternoon (27), Ingrid told that she and the singer were married for 5 years and that “it’s going to be difficult”, living together without hearing the chords on the guitar and Giovanne’s voice singing or calling her son to play.

“I don’t know how I’m going to tell this to my son when he grows up, how can I say that daddy won’t come home anymore? We’ll have to move on, get on with life, but it’s going to be difficult,” lamented the housewife.

Ingrid recalled the last time she saw Giovanne and her dedication to country music.

“I last saw him on Friday because he spent the weekend doing a lot of shows. After getting more stationary because of the pandemic, he was resuming performances now, he was very happy and excited. He left a huge hole in it. our family,” she said.

Around 1:30 pm, the singer’s body was still at the Instituto Médico Legal (IML) in Belo Horizonte.

Giovanne Salles leaves wife and 1-year-old son

“I was planning to celebrate the birthday on Sunday (26), but decided to work. Too talented, I was very happy, it was all very shocking.”

The statement is from Diego Lucas, friend of Giovanne Salles, country singer found dead in the car, in the driver’s seat, in the Jardinópolis neighborhood, in the western region of Belo Horizonte, at dawn this Monday (27), day when he would have his 30th birthday.

Country singer found dead in rental car

Country singer found dead in a rented car in Belo Horizonte

The car rented by Giovanne Salles was named Diego, so, according to the seller, when the police found the singer dead, they called the friend, who went to the scene.

“I saw my friend without life in the car, it was sad, it was all very shocking. We never imagined getting involved with drugs,” lamented Diego.

The military police who attended the incident said that there are indications that the death was caused by overdose. Three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim’s shoes.

Country singer found dead in a car in Belo Horizonte would have his birthday this Monday. Video: Diego Lucas / personal archive

Repercussion on social media

Other friends also mourned Giovanne’s death on their social media pages.

“Stop kidding, old man… just today when it was your birthday and we were going to celebrate and have some?! I even texted you last night… life is a box of surprises… receive a sad message This morning is not easy, I can’t believe it so far… we talked last Sunday and you referred me to some shows… I thank you for everything, for the friendship, for the companionship, for everything, brother… you were a true friend, you never forgot me… and that’s how I’ll always remember you. May God comfort your wife Ingrid, your son, your parents and siblings… now you’re going to have the party up there and there is a beautiful choir of angels to sing and do the second voice for you… Rest in peace my great friend…, lamented Anderson Nascimento Modesto on Facebook.

Giovanne Salles, country singer found dead in Belo Horizonte, had songs of suffering, such as 'Slave of the Past'

“Today there is a party with the right to a lot of country people in heaven!! Go with God, cousin!!”, wrote the profile identified as Rodrigo Digão.

“You will be missed, my friend,” wrote Deivison Marlone, on the singer’s Instagram. “Wow, brother, not believing,” wrote Thiago Miguel.

According to police, the military were called by witnesses. People passing by the place noticed that Giovanne, apparently, was not breathing. He had nose and mouth bleeds.

The car he was driving was stopped in the middle of the road, between Avenida Amazonas, one of the main avenues in the capital, and Rua Maria Magdalena Camargos.

Singer Giovanne Salles's body was found inside a car in the West Region of Belo Horizonte

According to the soldiers who attended the incident, the instruments used in Geovanne’s presentations were inside the vehicle. The material was returned to the singer’s brother.

Already the car, still according to the PM, was without irregularities, and was delivered to the owner.

Police did not find signs of violence. Samu rescuers confirmed the musician’s death.

Three cocaine pins were inside one of the victim's shoes.

Relatives came to the scene and said that Giovanne had attended an event hours earlier. None of them could say why the victim was found in that region.

According to the PM, the case will be registered and forwarded to the Civil Police to investigate.

When wanted, the Civil Police said that, as soon as they were called, they directed a criminal investigation team to the scene of the facts, where the first surveys were carried out.

“The body of the 30-year-old man was sent to the Dr. André Roquette Medical-Legal Institute (IMLAR), in Belo Horizonte, to undergo a necropsy. The judicial police work is ongoing and further information will be provided. at an opportune time,” police said.