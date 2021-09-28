Léo Baptistão, Jandrei and Tardelli are signed to split Santos’ CG

Santos released this Monday afternoon the minutes of the Management Committee meetings in August. Among the discussions pointed out were the hiring of Augusto, Velázquez, Jandrei, Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli. In the last three, the vote was divided in the GC.

The signings of Léo Baptistão and Diego Tardelli were voted on at the meeting on August 10th. In the first case, President Andres Rueda reported that the attacker signed a liability waiver exempting Santos from any kind of compensation due to his termination process in China.

GC members Walter Schalka and Ricardo Campanário were against the agreement due to the club’s financial situation, but the negotiation was approved by the votes of president Andres Rueda, vice-president José Carlos de Oliveira and Vitor Sion, Rafael Leal and Dagoberto Oliva (José Berenguer was absent at the time of the vote).

In the case of Diego Tardelli, Schalka, Campanário and Berenguer were against the agreement not only because of the financial aspect, but because of the player’s inactivity, who had not acted since May. President Andres Rueda, vice José Carlos de Oliveira, Vitor Sion, Rafael Leal and Dagoberto Oliva voted in favor and the hiring was approved.

The signings of Jandrei and Emiliano Velázquez were voted on at a meeting on August 16th. Walter Schalka and Ricardo Campanário were against the agreement with the goalkeeper on the financial issue, José Berenguer did not participate and president Andres Rueda, vice president José Carlos de Oliveira, Vitor Sion, Rafael Leal and Dagoberto Oliva voted in favor and the contract was approved.

In the case of the Uruguayan defender, the hiring was unanimously approved by those present (José Berenguer did not participate).

The hiring of midfielder Augusto was discussed at the meeting on August 5th and was unanimously approved.