Léo Santana and Lorena Improta show their baby seconds after birth

Singer Léo Santana and dancer Lorena Improta delighted when they showed the birth of their daughter

The singer Leo Santana and the dancer Lorena Improta showed a charming photo of their daughter Liz seconds after birth. They showed details of the birth of little Liz who came into the world through a normal birth in a maternity hospital in Salvador.

When showing the birth of her daughter, Lorena Improta said: “Strength, perseverance, faith. I DID IT! I feel like a WARRIOR! Brought my daughter into the world the way I always dreamed. What a beautiful, humanized, exciting and unforgettable birth! I certainly couldn’t have done it without my husband at my side, Léo, my family, and the best professionals I could choose. My doctors @dra.maggiepereira and @drazuleicaguimaraes, my nurse @deacerqueira_enf_obstetra and the entire team at @hospitalportugues. (Including this guy who lent me his hand for me to squeeze at the moment of contraction). There are no words to thank you for so much delivery and attention to us. I’ll be back later with my birth report because now it’s time to take care of my princess Liz! (Every time I see these photos I cry)”.

Many famous people were just praise for Lorena Improta, Leo Santana and little Liz. “You’re awesome Lore, Liz has a great mom,” said digital influencer Laura Brito. And ex-BBB Elana Valenaria commented: “Aaaaaa you are amazing”. And singer Gabi Martins said: “Guerreira! How beautiful”. Dancer Ivi Pizzott also commented: “Amazing Mom Lore”.

Digital influencer Gabriela Flor commented: “What power and strength! Exciting indeed… Everything went right! God bless you always!”. Singer Bruno Magnata also said: “Beautiful God bless this blessed family”. Former BBC Vivian Amorim said: “Ave Maria, what a beautiful thing! Inspiring muse! Love you friend! You REALLY are a warrior!”.

Netizens also praised Lorena Improta, Leo Santana and the newborn daughter. “What a beautiful thing”, commented a netizen. And another netizen also said: “May God bless this new phase my love… you are amazing! We love you”.

The obstetrical nurse who participated in Lorena’s birth also commented: “Beautiful moment, I remember at that moment you were all contracting in the bathroom singing praise, you can’t help but be moved, all the moments were beautiful and unforgettable”.

