Libertadores final award has an impact for Palmeiras and Galo

With the increase in the value of the dollar, Libertadores became the most financially attractive competition for Brazilian clubs. Decided in two games, the classification for the final will have a significant weight on the budgets and revenues of Palmeiras or Atlético-MG.

To reach this conclusion, just compare the awards with the revenues of the two clubs. Upon reaching the final, a club guarantees US$ 6 million (R$ 32 million). Obviously, it has the chance to take another US$ 15 million (R$ 80 million).

And what does this guaranteed value of R$ 32 million for alviverdes and alvinegros represent?

Well, Galo had revenue from football in the first half of R$144.3 million — including R$39 million from the 2020 income. year.

The athletic budget adds other data for comparison. The projection is R$377.5 million in revenue. The rating money alone would represent 8% of the expected income. It is likely that, if it also advances in the Copa do Brasil, the team will have more awards, but it depends on the sale of athletes as well.

If confirmed, the money for the final would represent more than the amount foreseen with Galo na Veia (R$ 24 million) and marketing (R$ 22.2 million). The importance grows because athletic football is deficient.

Palmeiras has a higher income than the Atleticana, but the awards are equally important. The club obtained R$ 424.6 million in revenue from football in the first half. Well, of this total, almost half was obtained with the classification bonuses and titles of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

These are competitions referring to the 2020 season that invaded the current year. In the alviverde balance sheet, it is not broken down how much of the total revenue comes from last year’s championships.

Another comparison is that the classification for the final alone would represent 39% of Crefisa’s sponsorship contract (R$ 81 million). The title award equals the marketing deal, which is the club’s biggest outside of television revenues. Palmeira football had a surplus of R$ 60 million in the first half of the year, largely due to the awards from the championships.

In short, in addition to “eternal glory”, Mineirão’s game has money at stake that impacts an entire season.