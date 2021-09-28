Linda Evangelista: antiaging pressure leaves sequelae

Linda Evangelista is one of the first supermodels in history and was once considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Linda, 56, has in recent days been appearing in the media for another reason, she has been called “the model who got disfigured”.

The story has been told in horror movie tone. In sensational vehicles, Linda’s “before and after” photos are given prominent place, so everyone can see that she really is “a monster”, “wow, she’s unrecognizable!” – say the comments. The model’s appearance has been in the headlines since last week, after Linda spoke out for the first time that she was suffering from permanent sequelae from a cosmetic procedure.

She explained on her Instagram account that she was permanently disfigured after performing a cryolipolysis. The supermodel said she developed a “paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH”. The sequel caused Linda to undergo several surgeries, lose jobs and go into depression. She has been incarcerated for five years.

If we all have our looks judged, imagine those that are known for their beauty? In this case, every millimeter of their faces is analyzed in detail.

Linda’s drama exposes how tough the battles women have with their appearance as they get older. Accepting aging is even more terrible, of course, for women who are considered icons of beauty.

And, most of the time, they are criticized for not being the same as they were 20 years ago. As if that were possible.

The options for those who can’t grow old by looking extremely young, like Jennifer Aniston or Jennifer Lopez, to name one example, aren’t many. Those who do not undergo plastic surgery run the risk of being called “finished” and “unrecognizable”. The ones that do a lot of procedures, of “plasticized”. And, it can still go wrong, as in the case of Linda, who will spend the next few years being called “deformed”.

Supermodels Are Victims of an Etarist Society

A good explanation for this drama comes from another model that also seems to suffer a lot from aging: czech supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 56, Evangelista’s catwalk companion.

“A woman gets disfigured trying to look the way you want her to look? We women have always learned that our looks were our most valuable thing. How do you expect us not to care?” Instagram profile, after Linda’s outburst.

Paulina is another one who seems, like Linda, to suffer the effects of the age-old society on her own skin. The supermodel uses social media to now show off her excellent fitness and chronicle her restrictive diets. But at other times, he filmed in tears, exhibiting extreme fragility and venting about the pains of aging.

The two, unfortunately, will not be the last victims of a society that demands that women not age. Many, unfortunately, will still literally get a feel for how overwhelming these ideals of eternal youth are. Some with sequels forever.