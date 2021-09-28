Lira says that the Chamber will look for an alternative to avoid new fuel increases: “Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7”

Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the gallery of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies)

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), stated that deputies will seek legislative alternatives to avoid further increases in the prices of fuel and cooking gas.

The theme will be discussed at the meeting of the College of Leaders scheduled for next Thursday. According to Lira, Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120. He criticized Petrobras director Cláudio Mastella, who is evaluating an increase in prices due to the rise in the dollar.

“Petrobras director Cláudio Mastella says that he is “lovingly” studying a price increase in this scenario. I’m sure he’s well paid to look for other solutions than simple frequent transfers”, said Lira through her social networks.

Lira said the Chamber is doing its homework to help resume economic growth, respecting fiscal limits and being responsible in all its signals to the market.

“Even so, the dollar remains at a high level. Along with the appreciation of the oil barrel, the pressure on fuel prices is unsustainable”, said the president.

See more: Petrobras raises diesel prices by almost 9% after 85 days of stability

15 days ago, Lira had already demanded more public clarifications from Petrobras regarding fuel prices and gas logistics. According to him, the state-owned company needs to have a clear pricing policy and think about the country, especially at this time of energy crisis and the end of the pandemic.

Lira even stated that Congress would take steps to correct any errors in the company, without harming the economy and without intervening in the state-owned company or resuming the price control policy.

Why are fuel prices going up so much? Check out the video below:

TOP 3 analyst in short-term profitability shares its exclusive method on the Stock Exchange

Related